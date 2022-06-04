A year for the arts

In Japanese, “Kodō” holds a double meaning — according to the International Festival of Arts and Ideas, it can be translated as “heart beat,” the vital sense of rhythm, or “a group’s desire to play the drum.”

Within all of us, whether we’re a performer or an audience member, is a rhythm — a possible explanation for our natural attraction to the arts; for me personally, it’s why my heart skips a beat at the opportunity to see a live show.

This past year, despite the turbulence COVID-19 posed, live performances have officially made a comeback on UW’s campus.

From all perspectives of show business — audience members, performers, managers, and venues — there is no greater reward than sharing good company with a live audience in an echoing auditorium with a program in hand.

During the shutdowns and periods of movement restrictions, the Meany Center for the Performing Arts was pushed to explore new performance protocols. Thus, Sarah Wilke, senior director of operations and planning for the Meany Center, has been glad to move past these obstacles during the Meany Center’s past calendar year.

The best part about the return of live performances is the time in between performances that goes unseen by the public, according to Wilke. When stage performances were put on hiatus, this time in between turned into an opportunity for artists to not only develop their craft, but perfect it into performances that would spur rich conversations outside of the Meany Center’s doors.

“We really got to know artists,” Wilke said. “Usually, it’s like every year you're just producing artists who you feel are upcoming in their field, but this year we got … three years to get to know people and get more familiarized with their work.”

In hindsight, time has been a gift — a serendipitous intermission that made way for a powerful second act; artists were able to reflect on their work in the context of global developments.

American pianist Simona Derristein utilized the intermission as a time to reflect on and completely recraft her original program with the Meany Center into a showcase of Langston Hughes-inspired work. To accomplish this, Derristein collaborated with UW drama students across artistic disciplines of spoken word poetry and classical music.

“[Derristein] was able to bring all these experiences [and] elements to the stage that had a much deeper resonance for where the world is at, enriching and moving away from her original program,” Wilke said.

Over the past year, the Meany Center has overseen many developments in artist relations, arts accessibility, and technical additions.

This past May, the Meany Center premiered San Franciscan artist Meklit Hadero’s “MOVEMENT Live,” a project that has been in the works for the past three years. Initially scheduled for 2020, Hadero and the Meany Center took advantage of the extra time they were afforded to work the project from a podcast episode into a multimedia performance and live concert.

“Because it kept getting rescheduled, Meklit had longer and longer to build that out to eventually collaborate with three local artists who were able to bring their stories of migration to the stage,” Wilke said. “I think it just became all the more richer because of how much time they were able to work together.”

During the pandemic, the Meany Center’s stage was transformed into a recording studio that student ensembles and residency artists are now able to utilize and integrate into performances.

The Meany Center found success in their newfound capabilities in digital programming, bringing globally renowned artists like Kodō, a traditional Japanese drumming group, to the Seattle community.

“This was a super successful online program,” Wilke said. “We had the drummers join us on Zoom with a room of UW student players and Meany patrons and discussed a documentary they made for us called ‘Kodō: The Art of Apprenticeship’ … They are rescheduled to come back January 2023.”

Along with the return of ​​Kodō, UW is anticipating a fuller 2022-23 performance calendar, continuing to showcase not only dance, DXARTS, and music performances, but also artists from around the world and from all artistic backgrounds.

This past year has been a redeeming one for the arts. If there’s one thing the ups and downs of performing in front of a live audience can teach us, it’s that experiencing the arts live and in person should not be taken for granted.

Reach writer Erin Kim at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eringracekim

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.