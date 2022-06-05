‘Being selflessly selfish’: First-generation graduate student Nicola Kalderash persists and uplifts peers in the face of obstacles

Every journey through graduate school presents its own unique challenges. Graduate students grapple with questions of identity formation and how to make a positive impact on the world. Many students juggle work responsibilities while navigating college, which is especially difficult in places where they lack prior connections. Some students thrive in the face of these challenges, which can alter the trajectory of their lives.

For Nicola Kalderash, a student in the master of science (MS) in information management early-career accelerated program, his identity centers around his Romani heritage and status as a first-generation college student. Kalderash’s path to his upcoming job at Boeing as a cybersecurity engineer was full of obstacles.

“My sister and I would go and beg for change on the street,” Kalderash said. “We survived off of food banks and it was like, wow, I’m 18 years old and this is my life.”

Kalderash encountered stark opposition from his family while pursuing his studies. Unlike the rest of his family, Kalderash’s father pushed against the norm and advocated that he create a better life for himself through school — a sentiment that remained with Kalderash despite experiencing an abusive relationship with his father.

“Me and my sister took a stand and said we’re never going to pick our lives up if we don’t try to build something here and now,” Kalderash said.

After bouncing between service jobs, Kalderash decided he wanted to take charge of his future and return to school after dropping out of high school.

“I had not been in school for over seven years,” Kalderash said. “I had never completed my high school math; I had jumped around a lot.”

Kalderash moved from West Virginia to Illinois to Washington state before deciding to apply for opportunities to develop his own interests. While at Seattle Central College, he received the Gilman Scholarship to study abroad in China. It was a transformative experience that shaped his later goals.

The opportunities to study abroad with both the Gilman and UW East Asia Center’s Fellowship for Language and Area Studies gave Kalderash a taste of what he aspired to do professionally. Kalderash wanted to connect people, and he has the boisterous personality to accomplish this.

A defining characteristic of his personality that mentors attested to is Kalderash’s ambition and drive to take initiative whenever he identifies a problem. This path of student leadership and advocacy began at Seattle Central College, where he served as the student body president.

Kalderash intended to continue advocating for the voices of “silent warriors” — students who, for one reason or another, are left off the ballot as candidates for departmental awards — as he completed his associate degree and began studying for his bachelor’s in informatics and international studies at UW.

“Nicola is a strong leader who is comfortable being the first and only student asking multiple questions during lecture,” Greg Hay, a lecturer at UW, said in an email. “Just about every lecture, Nicola was the person asking the majority of questions.”

Now, at 30 years old, Kalderash isn’t out of place in his graduate program. But his winding road meant he was one of the older students in his undergraduate cohorts — an experience that motivated him to want to make ASUW and other student organizations more inclusive. Despite his qualifications as a leader that he built through years of hard work, Kalderash was repeatedly denied roles at ASUW.

“I didn’t get any of them, I applied to all of them,” Kalderash said. “Every single one of them, multiple times. Sometimes they interview, sometimes they wouldn’t.”

Kalderash went on to criticize the cliques of ASUW. As someone who was first and foremost beholden to his fellow students, he refused to conform to what leadership wanted during the elections process.

“They tried to rein me in and I was like, no, I want to serve students,” Kalderash said.

Rather than sulking at his rejections, Kalderash instead chose to focus on his worth as a student leader. He turned toward his aspirations in cybersecurity to lead the UW chapter of Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA). His name has since become synonymous with ISACA, where he is always excited to notify people of upcoming events and help underrepresented groups break into cybersecurity.

“I never let that stop me from serving students,” Kalderash said.

Kalderash also looked to the Association of Information Management Students (AIMS), an RSO responsible for representing students in the MS Information Management program. Kalderash was encouraged to apply for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer position by Nivedita Arvind, a second-year graduate student at the iSchool.

“I have worked very extensively with Nicola, and I can say he is the reason I was successful in my role,” Arvind said in an email. “He helped when no one else would, expected nothing in return, and pushed me to be better. With a million things going on in his life, he never said NO, nor did he make excuses. I consider him a cheerleader, a partner, and someone who empowers me to be better and a source of strength.”

In both of these roles, Kalderash promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly for first-generation students. Being first-generation is more than a badge of humility — it is the reality of often having to work twice as hard as your peers to get the same access and accolades.

“We often talk about navigating the culture of college and wanting to increase the persistence of first-generation students in college,” Bryson Walb, counselor at Seattle Central College, said in an email. “Within that narrative are students like Nicola who confront not only the ‘culture’ of college but also the economic disparities that are aligned with and undergird the barriers of that culture.”

John Danneker, director of learning services at UW Libraries, also attested to Kalderash’s commitment to students. Danneker met Kalderash when he was an undergraduate mentee in the Husky Leadership Program during the 2017-18 academic year. Danneker watched Kalderash grow as a leader and advocate for students during his time at UW.

“I admire his tenacity and perseverance in pursuing his academic dreams and, especially, his ability to meld broadly disparate areas of study …into a career path that will impact the world far beyond UW,” Danneker said in an email.

Kalderash is more than the sum of his achievements, which span multiple pages on a tightly spaced resume. Kalderash is a person who will fight for students to feel included and welcome. As a leader, he accepts the blame for his team’s faults and, first and foremost, gets to know his peers as individuals. He balances confidence with the humility to admit when he doesn’t know something or falls short of expectations.

“Don’t let that bother you if you’re not accepted,” Kalderash said. “Continue being who you are [and] true to yourself no matter what other people say … I know people love me, I know people hate me, and I’m okay with that. The people that love me, I hold them close; to the people that hate me, I go, ‘Well, I guess I can’t change your mind,’ but I don’t sacrifice my values and my moral fiber. I am who I am, and I try to be happy and I try to do the right thing.”

Reach writer Julie Emory at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2

