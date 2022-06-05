Geneva Thompson commemorates five years with UW gymnastics

Hailing from Puyallup and one of seven siblings, fifth-year senior Geneva Thompson has left a mark on the Washington gymnastics team that will endure for years to come. A 2020 First-Team All-Pac-12 vaulter with multiple successes on the bars, vault, and floor, the aspiring acrobat first entered the world of gymnastics when she was just three years old.

“We used to get these bounce houses when we were little … I would just always, always be flipping, doing something, landing on my siblings, hurting myself doing little flips or whatever, going upside down,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s stepmother suggested she take formal classes, which she hoped would provide a safer environment to practice these skills; and so a 20-year gymnastics career was born.

Though Thompson did not compete at a competitive level from the get-go, by the time she was six or seven years old, she began to draw enough attention to brand herself as a level-four competitor.

“It just kind of rocketed from there,” Thompson said. “I wanted to do college gymnastics, because [I] ultimately wanted my college paid for and to get my education — my parents would not have been able to pay for that.”

This was not the only reason Thompson yearned to make something bigger out of her early experiences.

“Gymnastics is the love of my life,” Thompson said. “I’ve done it my entire life, and I’ve worked so hard to get something, some sort of reward out of it — college athletics was perfect for that. Watching other gymnasts on TV [made me] want to do that and be that person for other people.”

Similar to other homegrown athletes, Thomspon decided to join the UW gymnastics program due to the university’s proximity to her family.

“Growing up as a little girl … [UW has been] the team to watch in Washington,” Thompson said. “I’ve just grown up watching them … and it’s pretty rare to have somebody on a college team that is from that state for gymnastics, just because there are so [few] teams around the country.”

All of this excitement did not come without its challenges, however, as Thompson suffered an achilles heel tear just a week before the start of her freshman season. The injury ultimately led her to tack on an extra year of competition — a punch she never expected to take.

“That was super challenging, super, super challenging,” Thompson said. “Just because I came in knowing I was going to compete and be in lineups and stuff like that, [and] I was confident in that.”

Despite the first year of her career being lost, Thompson saw this period as a useful learning experience, and one that allowed her to more tangibly appreciate her teammates’ roles not only on the mat, but on the sidelines as well.

“I had time to learn so much about myself, because I [was] also in a different role,” Thompson said. “Before, I would have been competing in lineups, but now I kind of have to be in the background; I have to kind of pick up the slack for the girls that are competing, I have to be the cheerleader, which is so different from being out there on the floor constantly. So it definitely gave me a lot of respect for people who are injured.”

Thompson’s injury applied enough pressure to make her consider walking away from the sport for good.

“I think every athlete goes through that,” Thompson said. “I think it would be weird, or really rare or uncommon if an athlete didn’t go through that stage of their life, just because it’s so demanding and you have to sacrifice so much.”

A sport that requires so much twisting, bending, and stretching will leave anyone prone to injuries such as Thompson’s; pairing that with anxieties over bouncing back and returning to performing at a high level can place a heavy load on someone’s shoulders.

“It’s one thing to build the strength in whatever you injured and get that strong again, but it’s another thing to mentally get strong again,” Thompson said. “Getting to that point can be really hard, because you don’t want to get injured again, and sometimes it’s a fluke — and mine was absolutely a fluke. I was almost scared to do gymnastics again.”

The unforeseen injury, however, has made Thompson acutely aware and appreciative of her own one-of-a-kind capabilities as a gymnast.

“I tell people [that] my favorite thing about gymnastics, and why I love the sport so much, is because I can do things that a normal person [can’t] do,” Thompson said. “You tell me to do a backflip, I can do a backflip — that’s [what’s] so cool about the sport. Everybody can throw a football or throw a baseball to an extent, but it’s hard to do gymnastics; not everybody can do that.”

To find the courage she needed to break through adversities, Thomspon placed special importance on the strength and solace that she found through her father, who she is very close to. As a first-generation college student and athlete, Thompson recognized how her dad had to work hard to get where he wanted to go, and modeled her own determination and drive off of that.

“I think that has a lot to do with why he pushed me so hard when I was a kid, [and] in the moment, that sucks — every kid knows that when their parents do that, that sucks,” Thompson said. “But at the end of the day, I’m sitting here now, and I look at it, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I really would not be here without all of that.’”

Reflecting back on her time at UW, Thompson keeps close to heart not only her great feats on the mat, but the moments of bonding and friendship during her five years with her Washington teammates.

The various movie and game nights in hotel rooms constituted some of her favorite memories as a member of the team.

“I feel like most people would say, ‘When we made it to nationals,’ or ‘When we made it to regionals,’” Thompson said. “Those are all so amazing, but I really feed off of people and energy and relationships … so my favorite moments are when we’re traveling and we’re super … close to our teammates and our coaches, and getting to bond in that way.”

These connections would come back around and give Thompson an extra boost when she needed it the most.

“[There were] days where it was really hard in practice, when it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not gonna make it through this,’” Thompson said. “But at the end of the day, we all made it through, and we’re struggling and we’re in [this] boat together … those are just some of my favorite moments of being a collegiate athlete, just because you learn so much about yourself, like how far you can push yourself, but also about your coaches and your teammates.”

As for post-graduation plans, Thompson hopes to be able to continue to live and work in Seattle; she said the UW gymnastics program has not yet seen the last of her.

“I’ll still be around to cheer my gym dawgs on and be with them as much as I can,” Thompson said.

