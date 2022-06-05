How seniors are keeping things (Be)Real

The same notification pops up on thousands of phones once a day at the exact same time. When the message appears, users have two minutes to take a double-sided photo of themselves and their surroundings, with no ability to edit or touch up posts; photos are then uploaded to the BeReal timeline, where friends can view photos and give live reactions to them.

BeReal has spread quickly over the last few months. Many people seem drawn to the notion of a more “realistic” kind of social media platform that values being present over curating the perfect post.

In many ways, BeReal juxtaposes the reality of seniors’ last months in college, typically spent preparing for the next chapter that life has to offer. Whether they are starting a job, attending graduate school, or moving to a new city, the focus is on the future, not the present.

“It’s a little scary at graduation because you really feel like you’re becoming an adult now,” fourth-year medical anthropology and global health major Noah Greco said. “I have to get my life started and really think about what it is I want to do.”

It becomes difficult to live in the now when everyone and everything around you is moving on. Despite this, fourth-year international studies student Natassja Bartle has kept it real her senior year by investing in her hobbies before moving to Spain to teach English. Bartle and her friends started an intramural soccer team, despite the fact that she hasn’t played since she was 9 years old. Bartle also acted on a wish she had had since her first year at UW.

“I ended up joining Rainy Dawg Radio,” Bartle said. “I had always wanted to be a DJ since my freshman year, but I never took the plunge, and then I decided what better quarter to do it than my last.”

Other students cited similar reasons for becoming more involved on campus as they try to make the most of their time at UW. The class of 2022 has even more reason to be present in every moment, as two years of their college experience were overshadowed by COVID-19.

“I know a lot of my roommates have kind of made a conscious effort to pack in all of these things that we didn’t get to do before,” fourth-year marketing student Zoë Tucker said. “I try to go to the library more and just hang out on campus.”

COVID-19 not only stifled students’ ability to explore campus, but the city of Seattle as well.

“My roommates and I made a list of bars and restaurants we want to go to in the U-District or greater Seattle area, things that once we move away from here we won’t really get to do anymore,” Tucker said.

College is such a unique time in a person’s life. Many seniors find value in taking the time to appreciate it, instead of stressing over the future and letting their last memories of college slip by. As BeReal users know, once your day is over, the snapshot of college is erased, leaving behind only a memory.

“It’s nice to be able to look back and say, ‘This is what my day is usually like,’ and notice [that] maybe I want to get out more,” fourth-year ecology evolution and conservation biology student Allie Berry said.

Daily notifications from BeReal are obviously not a deciding factor in how these seniors spend their days, but they can act as a push to appreciate the smaller moments of college for the final time.

“Little things like hanging out with my roommates — that I probably wouldn’t have noticed before — now I kind of think of them as the last time we’re going to get to do these things,” Tucker said. “I should be mindful of how appreciative I am of what’s going on currently, rather than just looking forward to the future.”

Reach writer Allie Thomas at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allieth0mas

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.