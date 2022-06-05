Leave behind ‘Emily in Paris’

When we think of studying abroad, we often envision visiting landmarks like the Pantheon or the Eiffel Tower. According to the Association of International Educators, more than 40% of students from the United States who study abroad travel to Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland.

The most popular study abroad destination for UW students is Italy, but students have the option to explore over 70 different countries. If you’re interested in branching away from the typical European experience but not sure what to expect, three seniors share snippets of their adventures abroad, highlighting the skills these experiences equipped them with.

Bioengineering Nepal: Technology Development for Global Health

Liam Sullivan never thought about studying abroad before coming across an opportunity to improve health care in rural Nepal during the fall of 2019. As an engineering student, Sullivan said the premise of the program caught his interest and aligned with his major.

“I knew that with studying engineering, it would be difficult to find time, so seeing this specific study abroad put on by the bioengineering program where you just go in the early fall start period … I thought it was a really interesting project and I thought it would be an amazing experience,” Sullivan said.

During the program, Sullivan spent a lot of time in a local hospital, discussing possible solutions to common health care issues with Nepali medical workers. Due to the prevalence of manual work in Nepal, many patients came in with varicose veins, a condition where the veins on one’s feet and legs become gnarled and enlarged. Treatment involved wearing compression stockings, but Sullivan said patients would refuse to do so.

He and his cohort worked to design and produce new stockings that would resolve issues that patients had, such as the fact that the old stockings — which were designed for lighter skin — did not match patients’ skin tones. He worked with students from both UW and Nepal.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how positive and welcoming all the people were there, and being able to appreciate the way they live their lives in this beautiful part of the world that I didn’t know much about before,” Sullivan said.

According to Sullivan, the experience helped him solidify his interests in applying engineering to health, as well as allowed him to extend his understanding of health care engineering beyond the United States.

iSchool Tahiti: Oral Traditions, Knowledge, and Science

Aaron Zhao thought the iSchool’s Tahiti program would be the perfect place to gain knowledge in a nontraditional way, as well as challenge himself to meet people with different perspectives — Zhao attended the monthlong program during fall of 2019.

“I am interested in education, and … learning in another country is something that really motivated me to go out and pursue that kind of knowledge in different perspectives,” Zhao said. “Another thing that’s a little bit more personal is that I feel like I have had hard times having conversations with people who I do not agree with … so I [felt] like I wanted to put myself out there to challenge myself to have those conversations.”

The program gave Zhao a chance to work with people from backgrounds he wasn’t familiar with and ensure their perspectives were heard. In particular, he appreciated the diversity and opportunity to meet people outside of Seattle.

Zhao said he especially enjoyed how learning took place outside of a classroom setting — he would listen to lectures on the beach or speak with locals during walks. A key aspect of the program is that it investigates Indigenous places of knowledge and addresses the lack of libraries in Tahiti in relation to the country's oral traditions.

“Surprisingly, I connected with one of the Ph.D. students in the Information School who does research on Indigenous ways of knowledge,” Zhao said. “I got to talk with her a lot and actually work together on a couple research projects.”

Zhao said studying Indigeneity abroad also altered his view on Hawaii and other colonized islands.

“After I learned a little bit more about how French and British colonizers took over, it made me less willing to go to Hawaii,” Zhao said.

The U.S. & South Africa: Comparative Criminal Justice

Like many students, Jaden Rayl had no idea what major he wanted to pursue in his first year at UW. During a Law, Societies & Justice (LSJ) course, his professor — who also led the LSJ program’s summer study abroad in Cape Town — encouraged freshmen to apply.

“I thought that I would jump on this opportunity to see if this is what I’d like to study,” Rayl said. “That was my primary motivation, to just learn something new and experience something different as a confused and lost freshman.”

The program is centered around field trip excursions to experience the similarities and differences between U.S. and South African justice systems. Rayl said he was most surprised at how much he learned through fieldwork. He observed marginalization and inequity in the context of apartheid and saw ideas of restorative justice practices come to life in the city.

“Learning happens in so many ways,” Rayl said. “It doesn’t have to all be in a classroom.”

Rayl used what he learned from the study abroad program to work with his LSJ professor on a juvenile parole project and to advocate for people who are incarcerated; he also found a passion for the legal field.

“By the time I applied [to study abroad], I still thought maybe … I could be a STEM or public health major, but after that, I completely leaned into more stuff in the social sciences, and especially in the field of criminal justice reform,” Rayl said. “Now I’m a double major in LSJ and international studies.”

Reach writer Athena Kim at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @athykimm

