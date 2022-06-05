Senior Goodbye: Brooke Kaufman

I first joined The Daily because I liked to write, and I wanted to become a better writer. I wasn’t interested in studying journalism or communication, but at The Daily, that doesn’t matter much. The Daily accepts everyone, regardless of background or skill level; all you need to do is be willing to talk to others and hear what they have to say.

For maybe the first two years, I didn’t get to know any of the other staff members. I met my quarterly article requirements, writing a few extra pieces here and there, but until the spring of 2020 — when remote work became a thing (and not just an introverted habit of mine) — I had remained a quiet contributor to The Daily’s network of student journalists.

And then came the pandemic. With too much to think about and not a whole lot to do, I picked up pitches. Though it would have been useful to write across sections, I didn’t, instead only writing for what was then known as the Arts & Leisure section, badgering then-section editor Armon with batches and batches of crazed emails. But it paid off! When Armon graduated (and lived out my dream of being featured in The Cut), he encouraged me to apply for his job, which, oddly enough, then-Editor-In-Chief Mac agreed to. It was the nicest thing they could have done for me.

My year as arts editor was the push I needed to join The Daily’s community. Though I never met my fellow editors under Mac’s leadership face-to-face, I didn’t have to. Mac found a way to tether a group of disheartened and disconnected people together, giving them a purpose and a place that didn’t have to be tangible in order to be real. Under their guidance, I fostered my own little community of columnists, film and music critics, museum lovers, literary nerds, outdoor adventurers, and city street wanderers. It was a very happy home built out of email threads, shared docs, and Zoom calls — a true arts-o-rama.

I kept writing. That year, I covered the intersection of drag performance and democracy, atonement and accountability within prisons, wrongful convictions in the criminal system, non-romantic intimacy, dating apps in the age of escapism, and new faculty in the School of Art + Art History + Design. I also used writing as a way to grieve, sharing my experiences of moving on from college while still a student in the wake of my dad’s death. As much as I learned from the subjects of these stories, so too did I learn from the writers in my section, whose pieces did the honorable work of lending narrative voices to a time of absolute disassembly. I wanted our section to encapsulate hope and art as a mechanism for making it through — through the pandemic, loss, isolation, change in any form; I think that it did.

I’m not entirely sure how I became the editor-in-chief, but man, am I grateful. This has been a year of intense — oftentimes forced — personal growth, as I’ve learned to take responsibility for my peers and an esteemed organization. I spent last summer finding my footing and getting comfortable with the idea of people who share my age and experience level looking to me for direction. I had to overcome my passivity and the urge to let more vocal people take charge, eventually accepting that assuredness doesn’t mean that other people know what’s best — only that they feel confident enough to speak first.

Returning to the newsroom and overseeing such a headstrong, driven, and talented editorial staff was terrifying, but it also gave me perspective on why The Daily continues to be good at what it does. At every point, this year’s staff has embraced change and development, pushing themselves to succeed in new fields and to hone familiar ones. The editors, writers, photographers, contributors, and advertisers have been exceptional people to work alongside, not only because of their dedication, but because they do their work out of service to the community.

Birthdays celebrated or not, this year has aged all of us. When I look back on what we accomplished — print weeklies, Game Dailies, four weekly newsletters, themed editions, and quarterly special projects — I am proud of the newspaper, but even more grateful for the people who kept it running.

Armon, Mac, Rachel, Estey, Martina, Dylan, Jake, Josh, Anna, Madison, Diana D., Alice, and McKenna: I’m so glad I can thank (most of) you in-person these next few weeks. Without you all, things simply would not have gotten done. The limit simply does not exist on the respect and admiration I have for you all.

I can’t say if I’ve become a better writer these last four years, but I have written about topics that matter. My relationship to writing changed, but then again, so did I. In the first few months of the EIC job, I got pregnant and chose to have an abortion. I never told anyone at work, but I did find a way, once again, to grieve through writing, in an article I wrote in February on the future of abortion rights. The Daily is what constitutes my college experience, mostly because everything I’ve done at the paper is interwoven with changes experienced in my own life. Many times, I leaned on The Daily for support; I always felt it was there.

Brooke Kaufman

The Daily staff writer: Fall 2018 - Spring 2022

Arts & Leisure Editor: Fall 2020 - Spring 2021

Editor-in-Chief: Summer 2021 - Spring 2022