Senior Goodbye: Dylan McKone

I’ve designed the Senior Goodbyes five times now, but I never thought that I would have to do one myself. As of spring 2022, I am the longest standing Daily staff member. I joined The Daily in the summer of 2017, before I had even started my undergraduate experience. I have five years to cover, so forgive my verbosity.

The Daily has defined my college years. Freshman Dylan is like a stranger to me, much like how I know that super senior me will (hopefully) be a stranger in five years time. I’ve changed so much throughout the uncertainty of my career, my majors and minors, studying abroad, losing and gaining friendships, and trying on new identities in the racks of thrift stores without dressing rooms, hiding while giggling behind my mom. I lost track of this metaphor, but I love the visual. Throughout all this, The Daily has been my constant — a singular point of identity and connection to my peers whom I otherwise rarely felt connected with.

You can read my resume if you want to see what I’ve learned, but that’s not what this should be; that’s not something I need to write. This is a thank you, and a promise to forget the details, but never the hazy fog of fondness. The frustration of midnight press deadlines, tensions with uncommunicative writers and late content, the spark of fear and insecurity with each and every product I presented to my respected colleagues and friends — five years of all of this will solidify into the core building blocks of my personality, even if they are a bit fuzzy on the edges.

The Daily is huge. I feel called upon to thank each and every one of you who work here, but I have a word count to consider. If I missed anyone, feel free to come yell at me about it :)

To Design – my beloved, my home.

Tyler and Monica, my first design editors. Tyler Petrie had been a friend in high school where we worked on Bothell’s student newspaper The Catamount. Tyler is thus responsible for every mistake I ever made. Like many, I was told onto The Daily staff, not hired. For this opportunity, I will forever be in your debt. For Tyler and Monica’s unending support and compassion and the willingness to sit with me quietly and drag my thoughts from my head, I can never thank you enough. I am a better person and am fundamentally changed for the space you created for me, with me, in that corner of the newsroom.

Jenna, my co-editor, my inspiration. Holy shit, you are waaaay too good at design. I still show off your work and use it as inspiration for mine. You changed The Daily, pushed me to do new and exciting things. Hell, your actions created the Specials design editor role that I hold now.

McKenna, I am blessed to know you, and I am so proud of your amazing work as design editor. With not a single hint of doubt in my mind, a huge pressure released when you accepted. I know for a fact, no crystal ball needed, that you’re gonna do amazing things. Your graduation is a fundamental loss for The Daily that will be felt for years.

To Tom, the first person I ever hired. You broke the mold at the outset, and I am so glad we managed to cajole you into sticking around. Everyone else had huge shoes to fill. Take a break every once in a while and don’t be a stranger.

To leadership

To Trevor. I almost hate you for continuing at The Daily because I want to remain the longest running staff member. I comfort myself that you are technically cheating since you’re a grad student. That being said, thank God, because oh my God, we need someone like you here. I can’t say how grateful I am, and I’ll try during Hurricane and for the rest of my life, which you better be in. I owe so much of my personal growth to our conversations, both the petty and professional.

To my editor-in-chiefs (EIC) throughout the years: Andreas, Mira, Mac, and Brooke. Andreas pulled baby me out of my shell with his humor. Mira was my EIC when I first started as the design editor, a huge step into the limelight. We both had huge shoes to fill and a mighty fear to quell. Growing alongside you into ourselves was terrifying and beautiful. For the rest of my life, I will dream of that summer Welcome Edition, learning each other's communication styles, and toughening our skin.

Mac reeks of compassion. During our time together, I found myself struggling within myself through insecurity-prompted hedging and an anger-born directness. Anyone who knows anything will agree: Your kindness and compassion permeates and fills everyone around you. Through trials of all varieties (worldly and interpersonal), you were a rock of compassion and joy.

To Brooke, my last EIC (wow, that’s weird to say): Your endless support of my wacky goals was instrumental. I said I wanted a website, and you haul ass to make it happen. I’m so glad I got the opportunity to know you, to natter on about Californianian vs. Washingtonian style, and to create the largest project I’ve worked on to date.

Copy

The Copy-Design Petty Squad is as old as the newsroom. Sam and Trevor (I already talked to you), and Diana and Madison, my beloveds. I would not have survived my first year as design editor without the ability to stand up at 9:45 p.m. and shout “HEY COPY WHERE IS __!!” and get an answer shouted back. I’m dreading when I will stop dreaming of 11:55 p.m. edits, running InDesign on three pages with just us in an empty newsroom, exhaustion darkening the edges of our views until words swim — an unfortunate situation, since words are, like, our job.

Sam and Trevor were my first copy chiefs and I would not have survived without them. You helped me grow into this newsroom and establish a community that I wanted to be in. Sam leaving was the first time I grasped how fragile this space is, how easy it is to lose track of people you hold dear. I think those were the first tears I had really cared to shed during a hurricane.

Diana, my beloved. Your style inspires me everyday, and, honestly, I’m trying to emulate your closet. I yearn for our chats about linguistic nonsense, side conversations during meetings, and late night ramblings. I wish you didn’t live so far away, and I wish I was better about reaching out. There is forever a stamp of you in my brain, my copy chief, my friend.

Madison, we met as designer babies. As my first designer for my first project as design editor, I have unwavering confidence in your work, your versatility, your kindness, and your ability to make me laugh at 12:09 p.m. after a late submission.

Specials

To my Specials editors :) Chamidae, Estey, and Martina. These were, without a doubt, some of the most stressful, time-consuming, frustrating projects I have ever worked on, and I am so grateful. I had to learn how Tinder worked for you, and I don’t even know how to spell the damn app’s name. Your creativity is astounding, and I just hope that whoever follows can absorb even an ounce of that perfect brand of crazy that Specials thrives on.

Editors

Just listing all the editors who I’ve worked with would reach max word count, unfortunately.

Lydia, Connor, and Emma: we are blessed to work with you, and you truly show me the beauty in photography that I often forget to look for.

Eli, Abby, Ayianna: for some of the most amazing “oh, it’s just a doodle” pieces of art that I have ever seen in my entire life.

Eli, the Campus Sketcher: in a few years, I have no doubt that I’ll be selling your concept sketches to a museum for millions. Your style is so distinct and evocative. I don’t know how any of you do it, but I’m so glad I got to at least nominally be a part of the process.

I’ve tried my best to leave an impact on the newsroom as big as the one it left on me. (Inventing two new roles and fundamentally altering two others might begin to approach it.) There’s too much to say on the matter, but nothing else of real value that I can’t manage with two words: Thank you.

Dylan Elodia McKone

Designer Summer 2017 - Spring 2019

Design Editor Summer 2019 - Spring 2021

Specials Design Editor & Web Editor Summer 2021 - Spring 2022