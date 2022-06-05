Senior Goodbye: Estey Chen

If my college experience was a song, it would be:

I’ve said much of what I wanted to say in the editor’s note for this special Wrapped Edition. So, instead of continuing to wax poetic about The Daily’s role in the UW and U-District community, I’ll cut to the chase with my thank yous.

To Sierra, thank you for making me a sharper writer. You were my first editor here and were quick to make me feel like I belonged — no easy feat at a place as decentralized as The Daily. You gave me the space to explore food in my “Chow Down” column and, through your constructive feedback, helped me see through my stated mission of interrogating food’s intersections with politics and culture. You instilled in me the importance of concise, purposeful writing, which I’ve carried into my own editing. I am eternally grateful for your guidance in my early, timid days at The Daily.

To Armon, thank you for thoughtful mentorship, patience, and encouragement throughout my Chow Down days. It was a delight working with an editor who shared my infatuation with food.

To Brooke, thank you for trusting me and Martina with our baby, Specials/Pacific Wave, and giving us free rein to get weird. It made our jobs so fun knowing that, in you, we had such a steadfast advocate for the kinds of long-form, intimate human-interest features that make our section unique. Thank you for being willing to be vulnerable in your articles for this section, and thank you for your enthusiasm for storytelling — both my own while I was writing Chow Down and for others who have come through this section.

To Martina, thank you for indulging my wackiest ideas and heartily matching them to the tune of your gurgling fish tank. Your eagerness to fall down the rabbit hole of design and theme conceptualization took this year’s projects, from our Wellness Edition’s play on Goop, to our whirlwind trip around Seattle in Exploration Edition, to the next level. I didn’t think we’d be able to top the 2021 Sex Edition Tinder cards, but I feel pretty confident in saying that we did that and more. We have so much to be proud of and I’m excited to see what you accomplish in the year ahead. Also, thank you for always remembering to check off invoices, being game to spill tea, and putting up with my mid-run voice message replies.

To Dylan, Chloe, Cameron, Tatum, and Felicia, thank you for making Specials and Pacific Wave come to life. I’m most proud of our section for embracing each edition’s theme from front to back, which would not have been possible without your can-do attitudes in response to our most half-baked ideas. In the dictionary entry for “multimedia,” there is a collage of your smiling faces.

To Chamidae, Charlotte, Mac, and Hannah, thank you for all your kindness and humor throughout my first year on the editorial team. Hannah, you are the funniest person on the internet. Charlotte and Chamidae, thank you both for taking a leap of faith and bringing me on as your assistant editor, even though I had only written one article for Pacific Wave at that point. Your introduction of long-form feature writing helped spark my love for magazine storytelling. To Chamidae, thank you for encouraging me to embrace my creative side.

To Julia, thank you for always being receptive to my feedback and for being our section’s most perceptive storyteller. I trust that you will continue telling the stories that no one else is willing to, with the same eye for nuance, armed with grace and compassion. Just remember to be a college kid and let your curiosity guide you — impulsively hop on that bus downtown to study in a cafe and continue learning Korean. You have my full permission to text me, whenever, about anything.

To Erin, thank you for being a creative genius. Few at The Daily excel at blending visual and written art like you do. I know you’ll accomplish great things with Specials and Pacific Wave this summer and next year! I’m just a text/email away.

To Hannah Sheil, Maya Tizon, Diana Davidson, Zoe Luderman Miller, Deb Kwon, Julie Emory, and everyone else whose words have graced Pacific Wave and Specials, thank you for taking the time to read through our admittedly long pitch emails, taking interest in our mission, and writing the kinds of stories that make this section one of a kind.

To 大潘, Eric, Sarah, Jasmine, and anyone else I’ve gently (or forcibly) coerced into reading my articles, thank you for your patience and attention.

Finally, thank you to the abstraction that is The Daily. You gave me the space to test my leadership skills, ask questions, find inspiration from those whom I interviewed, form new friendships, and eat free sushi and shishito peppers. I love you.

Estey Chen

The Daily staff writer and “Chow Down” food columnist: Spring 2019 - Spring 2020

Pacific Wave and Specials Assistant Editor: Summer 2020 - Fall 2020

Pacific Wave and Specials Editor: Winter 2021 - Spring 2022

