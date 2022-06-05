Senior Goodbye: Hannah Sheil

Full transparency, I’m typing this 24 hours and 32 minutes after it was due — what better way to end my time not only at The Daily but also at UW than submit a late assignment (I’m so sorry Estey and Martina).

I wish I had more profound or witty things to say, but truthfully, I’m burnt out. Undergrad may have been four years, but I have been on super drive for over eight years — 16 if we want to go all the way back to kindergarten. I also don’t have time because I can feel Estey and Martina’s judgment through the Google docs screen as they wait for me to send this in.

From managing three jobs on top of being a full-time student to living through a pandemic and some of the biggest social uprisings in recent U.S. history, my college experience has been anything but standard (I haven’t even jumped into Drumheller); here is to the people who have provided some semblance of normalcy.

To my fellow photographers — Mark, Sage, Raymond, Maddy, Emma, and Kevin, to name a few — who have taken better photos than me, made me cry from laughing, and managed to cover back-to-back sports games with six photographers, three cameras, five lenses, and no batteries or SD cards.

To Conor Courtney and Lydia Ely for showing me what it means to be not only a great photographer but a great person as well.

And to the other Daily legends who have come before me: THE Jake Goldstein-Street, Hannah Krieg (the better of the Hannahs, both in looks and journalistic talent), the lovely Ash Shah, sir Edgar “Eddie” Milton, fashion queen and K-pop stan Nicole Pasia, and so many more.

To the up-and-coming newbie writers, photographers, designers, and staff members: you all are so talented, and I can’t wait to see all the cool things The Daily continues to do.

To all of the people mentioned above: thank you for providing a community of friends, peers, and creatives — freshman Hannah would be so happy to know she actually made some friends.

From writing about TikTok therapists to infiltrating the campus skate squad for a month, The Daily has been a place for me to write about — and photograph — the fun, creative, and unique stories I want to tell; and for that I am eternally grateful (I mean, I don’t see STEM majors getting to do projects on memes — they just cry about organic chemistry while I cry about a missed deadline that was fully within my control to complete on time had I not spent hours scrolling through TikTok).

I’d say look out for me at X organization or Y newsroom, but I have no plans and I don’t know what I’m doing. If you know what my post-grad plans are then please let me know because my parents keep asking me and I don’t know how much longer I can say I’m waiting to hear back from hiring managers.

Hannah Sheil

The Daily staff photographer Fall 2019 - Spring 2022

The Daily staff writer Winter 2021 - Spring 2022