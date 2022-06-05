Senior Goodbye: Kyle Bender

If my college experience was a song it would be:

Friends, boba fiends, board game beards, lend me your ears;

I come to bury my college journalism career, not to revel in it.

The cringe that one writes stays published on The Daily’s website;

The good ideas are oft brought into fruition post-graduation.

Okay, I thought I was too far into this bit to give up, but I really couldn’t figure out how to relate the entirety of Marc Antony’s monologue to my own life. Honestly, I don’t even like “Julius Caesar” that much. “Macbeth” is way better — simply based on the fact that Lady Macbeth spends no amount of time explaining to Macbeth how much of a bitch he is.

Anyways, Shakespeare rant aside, thank you, everyone, for sticking with me on this weird rollercoaster ride of a journalism journey. I honestly don’t think I would be able to find my way through the world comfortably without the things I’ve learned and the people I’ve met at The Daily.

You all have taught me so much. Even though I quite literally trained the majority of our writers, along with the help of my development co-editors Soraya, Sam, and Zoe, I often found myself enjoying learning so much more from you all. There is nothing that could make me more proud than seeing the people that I’ve poured my heart, soul, and passion for writing into thrive and grow beyond whatever I could teach you.

For that, I want to thank you all — even the dev kids that made me want to scream and walk into the ocean at times. And, honestly, there were a lot of you.

In all seriousness, I hope that you all continue to uplift The Daily and make it your own. If you take the time to meet your fellow writers, editors, and media contributors, this place can be a life experience that you will never forget. And as always, don’t forget to punch up.

I want to thank a bunch of people in no particular order. To the homies Drew, Simon, Christina, Taylor, Paul, Chu, Aubrey, Andy, Emily, Krisha, Josh, Madison, Deb, Anna, Annie, Aibi, Gabie, and Zoe, thank you. I couldn’t have done it without y’all’s friendship and support.

As always, I’ll leave you, my dear readers, with a playlist. No theme this time, just all the music I’ve listened to and enjoyed for the past six years.

Playlist here.

Kyle Bender

Development Editor Winter 2019 - Spring 2022

My most listened song of college was:

“104 Degrees” by Slaughter Beach, Dog