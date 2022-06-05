Senior Goodbye: Madison Morgan

“I have hated words and I have loved them, and I hope I have made them right.” It’s a quote from “The Book Thief,” one of my favorite novels, but a sentiment that I think perfectly captures my time at The Daily.

In some ways, leaving The Daily is a relief — never again will I have to remind writers to please, please, please use CQs — but in a very real sense, it’s a sad departure. The Daily has been with me every step of the way during college. When I was an awkward and bumbling freshman, The Daily was there for me — now as a senior (still awkward, but less bumbling) The Daily has been here for me as well.

So how do you say goodbye to something like that? I’ll be candid, it’s hard to find the words.

The Daily allowed me the freedom to explore myself through my writing, where I covered a myriad of topics such as semen-esque trees, mental health during the pandemic, forest fires and environmental degradation, and that time I went to a cult.

It also allowed me to meet so many amazing people.

Thank you first to Sam Steele, my hero at The Daily’s copy desk. Under Sam’s tutelage, I was not only able to grow into the copy editor I am today, but I also learned to be more confident in myself and my skills. She taught me the importance of working hard toward my goals, and for that I am forever grateful.

I’d also like to thank Diana Davidson, my partner in crime at The Daily. Just like The Daily was there for me every step of the way, so too was Diana; when I made the transition from copy editor to copy chief, Diana showed me unyielding kindness and compassion — something I am forever indebted to them for.

Thank you as well to my copy children — Akil Iyer, Mariam Khan, Kelly Hunter-Lynch, Miki Kusunose (my son <3), Alice Miller, and Yeeun Park — for being patient with me as I grew into the role of copy chief. I am so proud of the progress you all have made this year, and I can’t wait to see what wonderful things you do in the future.

Lastly, I send thanks to my parents, my sister, and Yogi, Bagel, and Walter.

And to anybody I forgot to name, I thank you, too.

As much as I have received from The Daily, I hope I have given back just as much (if not more), and I hope I have made the words right.

Madison Morgan

Copy Chief Summer 2021 - Spring 2022

The Daily Autumn 2018 - Spring 2022