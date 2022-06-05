Senior Goodbye: Maya Tizon

Yes, I am technically a writer, and yes, this is the first thing I’ve written in months. What about it?

I joined The Daily in winter 2020 with the world’s worst timing to start a journalism career. Both of my parents were journalists. They always insisted I did not have to follow in their path, but at the time, writing was the only thing I ever saw myself doing. In my first Arts & Leisure pitch meeting, my hand shot up instinctively at the first story about a Seattle hip-hop archive in the Odegaard Library. I had a background with hip-hop dance, and it seemed like the stars had aligned for me.

I used to stay up until 6 a.m. the night before my deadlines and sleep in as my editors looked my article over in the morning. At the time, I was primarily writing for News, and my byline finally had switched from “Maya Tizon contributing writer” to “Maya Tizon The Daily.” I picked up pitches left and right even if I knew I didn’t have the capacity for it. There was something about writing these stories that energized me — like it was what I was meant to do. I loved listening to my sources talk about things that made them feel the same way as I did about writing.

My second year at The Daily was a big one for me. I took on the diversity beat that allowed me to cover student activism, RSOs, unions, and small businesses. A lot of those stories, in hearing what people in our community are doing to make it better and more inclusive, became very personal to me. I wrote about the people I admired deeply, and that taught me the true definition of community.

I was also in constant awe of what other writers at The Daily were producing. Even in a pandemic, I was surrounded by a supportive community where we could experiment with ideas and feed off of each other’s creativity. I didn’t know if I was ever going to have such a safe space again in my writing career.

I felt sufficiently safe and supported in this community to start writing more vulnerable pieces about my personal life. It took a lot out of me to write about myself on this scale, but it was therapeutic to work through those certain relationships, traumas, and things I was just trying to figure out in my head.

Somewhere in that haze of the second year of the pandemic, my grades started to drop. I wasn’t sleeping and drank way too much caffeine to keep up with myself. One day, writing just didn’t click for me anymore.

I think this is the part where I apologize to any editor I’ve ever ghosted. I’m so sorry, but thank you for always being understanding and checking up on me. I think I just got into a routine of writing story after story and I started to question if this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I beat myself up for months because this job that used to give me so much life started to feel like a chore. I was out of new ideas — or a desire to ever pick up a pitch again. Since then, writing became something that I could only accomplish if I used every brain cell I had left.

So I know what you’re thinking at this point — why are you writing about how much you hate writing? I don’t hate it — in fact, I love it like a person. And, like a person, I’ve learned to set my boundaries with it and take care of myself first. As the wise Jake Goldstein-Street once said in a pitch email, if you don’t love what you’re doing, change it up (or something like that).

But even if I have a complicated relationship with writing now, I owe The Daily and everyone here for giving me the space to find my passion. I wish I could’ve experienced the newsroom in person more, but even through Zoom, Twitter, and thousands of pitch emails clogging up my inbox, I always felt surrounded by a supportive community.

To my editors and/or Twitter mutuals: Hannah, Deb, Annie, Matthew, Estey, Martina, Brooke, Ash, and, most of all, Jake, thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and my work even when I didn’t. You are all incredibly talented and I’m so thankful to have the opportunities to work alongside you.

Thank you to anyone who has ever read anything I’ve written and to anyone I’ve ever interviewed.

To the next generation of student journalists at The Daily: The work you do is important and does not go unnoticed. Your creativity and passion is what makes this newspaper so great, but remember that you are so much more than your work.

And that concludes my last byline for The Daily, and half of the minimum article quota for the quarter. Much love to you all.

Maya Tizon

The Daily staff writer & diversity beat writer 2020-2021

UW Med beat writer, 2021-2022