Senior Goodbye: McKenna Zacher

I joined The Daily thinking I would become a hotshot journalist working for The New York Times. Flash forward three years, and I am leaving as the Design editor and have little clue what comes next. As Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers have said, “How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?”

While my time at UW was confusing, stressful, and ever-changing, The Daily has always been a part of my life here. I joined The Daily in fall 2019 during my first quarter at UW, fresh out of my high school newspaper and chock full of dreams to pursue a career in journalism. I wanted to join everything I could in college, and The Daily was my first step.

After finishing development in the fall, I also was able to join the design team after space opened in the winter. From then on, I spent almost every Tuesday and Sunday in the newsroom with the cool older editors, laying out print pages and being in awe of what my peers were accomplishing. And then the pandemic hit.

COVID-19 ruined my freshman year. All of the networks and friends I found withered away as the novelty of Zoom game nights wore off. And yet, my connections at The Daily remained. Even in the midst of chaos, we still had a job to do. So we did it.

This sort of mentality has defined a lot of my time at UW. In addition to COVID-19, I also went through many personal tragedies. But, I knew I still had a job to do and somehow found the will to work through it.

This drive and desire to serve the community that is at the core of The Daily has inspired me to push even when it feels like there is nothing left to give. While I may not want to be a journalist anymore, serving my community is still going to be my focus.

To Dylan, thank you for being my first friend at The Daily. You gave me my first tour of the newsroom and welcomed me with open arms even after I missed my first design shift. I am eternally grateful to you for pushing me to apply to be design editor and for all of your guidance and support as I fumbled through this past year (especially during that first print production!).

To my wonderful designers, Chloe, Tatum, Kortney, Ziao, Tom, Sarah, and Felicia: Thank you all for bearing with all of the changes the design section went through this year. I am in awe of all your resilience and ability to adapt at a moment’s notice, let alone your creative abilities. Your talent has made my job so much easier. I can’t wait to see what you all come up with next year!

To Anthony and Sydney, thank you both for being the most organized sports section I’ve seen as a designer. I cannot thank you enough for your preparedness, honesty, and thoughtfulness during Game Daily production and our weekly editions since — you have made the stress of production way more bearable.

To Trevor, thank you for being such a rock for the entire editorial staff this year. While things were ever-changing (and sometimes rocky), I could always count on you to have a plan on what to do about it. Your guidance has been invaluable.

To my editor-in-chiefs — Mira, Mac, and Brooke — thank you for your direction and unfailing support. You all helped me grow more than you know.

To my brilliant copy chiefs — Diana, Madison, Sam, Trevor, and Alice — I am so grateful to you for staying up late every week with me. You never fail to always find that one tiny mistake in every issue (that no regular person would ever notice) that I had to change and redo everything for. You are truly what makes The Daily be the best it can be.

To everyone else I have worked with over the years — Devon, Lydia, Hannah, Jake, Ash, Josh, Hailey, Alec, Annie, Matthew, Zoe, Kyle, Jake, Estey, Martina, Deb, Josh, Anna, Audrey, Ayianna, Ari, Skylar, Emma, and many, many more — THANK YOU!

Well, I guess that’s it. I hope to be back in the newsroom soon, maybe this time as a UW law student. So, I guess I will see you all soon :)

McKenna Zacher

The Daily staff writer Fall 2019 - Spring 2021

The Daily designer Winter 2020 - Spring 2021

Design Editor Summer 2021 - Spring 2022