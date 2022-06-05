Senior Goodbye: Diana Davidson

After reading three years worth of Senior Goodbyes while working for the copy desk, you would assume I know how to write one of these by now. Well, joke’s on you –– I only know how to copy edit them.

I wish I could remember more of what I felt when I awkwardly walked into the newsroom for the first time in December 2018 to take my AP style test as part of the copy editor application process. I figured my grammar nerdery (borderline obsessive at that point if I’m honest) and affinity for languages would help. Kellyn, one of the copy chiefs at the time, handed me an old AP stylebook, a red pen, and an article to copy edit and we sat in silence for a good 30 minutes as I went through every word and comma several times.

I must have done something right because I got the job for winter quarter. Yes, for the first few quarters, all of us copy editors edited on printed paper with a pen before making suggestions on a Google Doc. It felt very retro. Thank you to all the writers whose articles I edited my first year — my reading and editing speed has increased incredibly because of you. Thank you to Gracie, Leslie, and Madison (don’t worry, I’ll gush about you later) for being my copy editing buddies and tolerating my awkward shyness as a wee freshman.

That little corner of The Daily known as the copy desk — which was behind the Sports desk for my first two years (well, up to March 2020) –– was a comfortable space, even though I mostly kept to myself. I overheard countless conversations, ranging from serious to beyond ridiculous, and I even witnessed some wall quotes go up in real time. Thank you Sam, for your calm presence in an ever-chaotic newsroom and for being a fantastic copy chief. It was also amazing to have another linguist at the copy desk –– I hope that trend keeps going after my tenure as well.

Sometime in November 2019, while waiting for articles to come in on a shift, I had offhandedly mentioned to Lydia that I missed doing sports photography. I somehow finagled my way into taking some sports photos at different games until the second week of March 2020, when the pandemic first hit. Thank you Lydia, for letting me hop on as a sports photog, showing me the ropes of collegiate sports –– I had so much fun.

One of the last print papers we published had COVID-19 illustrated on the front cover, as a virus we shouldn’t be worrying about. Well, clearly that didn’t age well at all.

As the first few months of the pandemic went by, the newsroom shifted quickly to operating remotely. I don’t really remember what I did as a copy editor at that point besides reading loads of COVID-19-related articles. But while the transition from in-person school to remote learning was jarring and ruined my sense of routine, copy editing was regularly part of my weekly schedule, which was comforting.

That spring in 2020, I crashed another section of The Daily — the development class — to become a writer. Writing for The Daily was something I never thought I would do when I started, because I didn’t have enough confidence in myself to do it. But the start of a pandemic couldn’t have been a more perfect time, because I could do interviews over Zoom and forego in-person awkwardness. Along with reading about how the pandemic was affecting UW students and faculty, I got to report on it myself.

My writing stint didn’t become as regular after that quarter though, because from summer 2020 onward, I more sporadically wrote articles that had more of a linguistics lens. Thank you Brooke, for letting me house the short-lived “Through the Copy Filter” column in your Arts & Leisure section in fall 2020.

Fall 2020 marked a pivotal step in my time at The Daily, as that’s when I became a copy chief. I could finally really mesh my passion for linguistics and enthusiasm for relaying factually accurate, approachable, and thought-provoking articles. I played with prescriptivism in a way that made space for equitable language, and I hope the copy editors that worked with me realized this too.

AP style has taken many, many hours of my life, but so has curating The Daily’s in-house style guide, which is a passion project and useful tool that I hope lives on and develops for years after me. Even though prescriptivism objectively sucks (and descriptivism objectively rules), as writers and editors, we have a duty to communicate accurately with the most suitable language.

My first year as a copy chief, I went through some steep learning curves. For the first time, I managed copy editors who were also my friends and edited loads of breaking news as the pandemic continued to change the world around us. Thank you Trevor, for reminding me of obscure AP style rules I never remembered, happily writing emails, and being more organized than I ever could. You’ve seen me at my best, my most stressed, my most vulnerable, and many other emotions in between.

Mac, thank you for taking me in as a copy chief under your leadership. Seeing a part of me reflected in you as someone who could lead The Daily is hard to put into words. Not to mention, managing production five days a week in the midst of a pandemic was no easy feat, and you did it with grace.

In my second (and last) year as copy chief, The Daily moved back to (partly) in-person operations. I think fall 2021 was the quarter I spent the most hours in the newsroom, but ironically not during production.

Thank you Kyle, for letting me crash dev back in spring 2020, editing my articles, and for almost always being the first person in the newsroom in the fall –– often before noon. One of those days in fall quarter, I finally noticed the Great Gatsby-esque eyes drawn above the microwave and you made fun of me for only seeing it after three years. Fair.

In the fall and winter quarters of this year, the orange newsroom started feeling like home, even with the copy desk moved to a different corner. By spending an obscene amount of time in the newsroom, I got to know lots of editors and some writers at The Daily.

Ari, Liam, and Tatum you three are such cool people. I wish I got to know you two sooner. We made quite the quadrifecta of non-binary representation at The Daily in my senior year. Keep up the fort for me, will you?

Anthony, thank you for dealing with me constantly asking about how specific sports terminology should be stylized. You’re one of the most hardworking writers and editors I’ve worked with at The Daily. Keep doing you.

Dylan, we’ve known of each other for a while and I’m happy we ran into each other in the newsroom this year at least a few times, having a lovely banter. Working with you, Deb, and Madison on the Disability & Inclusion Edition fall quarter was one of the most rewarding things I’ve done at The Daily. I’m so happy you were there with us, working your magic to make our ideas for the print paper into an incredible reality. Not to mention, you’re a rad person.

Deb, thank you for being an amazing writer, meticulous editor, a great friend, and, importantly, reacting to the linguistics memes and other random stuff that I DM you on Twitter. I had so much fun writing that article about the boubas and kikis of UW with you — it’s one of my favorites. This year at The Daily, we’ve had A Time together (yes, this capitalization is deliberate for Reasons), and I hope your senior year brings the joy you deserve.

Madison –– where do I even start? You’ve really been with me at The Daily since the beginning. Well, since a quarter before I started and even staying a quarter after I left. I loved having shifts with you when we were both copy editors, and all the banter we had. Your humor is priceless, and you have so many quotes on the wall that it’s kind of ridiculous, but it’s quite fitting. I’m honored that my one wall quote was a conversation we had on my very last day as copy chief in early March 2022. I’ll never forget the email you wrote to me in all caps when it was announced that we would work together as copy chiefs for our senior year. The feeling was mutual –– I was so excited, and the excitement lived up to its expectations.

To all the copy editors who have worked with me during my tenure as copy chief –– Alice, Mariam, Corinne, Baylor, Kelly, Mariam, Akil, and Miki, thank you for trusting me as a leader and helping me grow as a person. I hope at least some of my sociolinguistic nerdery rubbed off on you while you were copy editing. It was a pleasure working with all of you. Alice, Mariam, Kelly, and Miki, I can’t wait to see what you do; the growth you all have done so far shows me that The Daily is in good hands.

Throughout my years at the copy desk, I edited over 1,200 articles. Although I don’t remember the contents of every single article I ever edited, I know I’ll carry with me the memories, skills, and friendships I made within the beloved orange walls to wherever I end up next.

Diana Davidson

Copy Chief Fall 2020 - Winter 2022

The Daily Winter 2019 - Winter 2022