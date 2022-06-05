Senior Goodbye: Hunter Bos

An hour and forty minutes before the deadline is still an hour and twenty minutes earlier than I would have started this two years ago.

I could say The Daily has taught me a lot, but what I really mean is that The Daily introduced me to some incredibly talented people who taught me how to write for an audience and to write on a deadline, and how to communicate and how to collaborate. They taught me to do so much, but most importantly, they taught me how to tell stories that matter.

I came to The Daily at a very turbulent time in my life, and I was accepted with open arms. I was about to leave my old major and was taking the development class just to see if the grass was really greener — I can say with confidence, it is. Shoutout to my development editors Kyle Bender and Soraya Marashi, who continued to teach the course all the way through the eventful end of the 2020 winter quarter.

Starting in spring 2020 meant I never spent much time in the newsroom and rarely, if ever, met my fellow writers face-to-face. I never even saw my wonderful then-arts editor Brooke Kaufman in-person until this spring, but that didn’t stop her from being incredibly encouraging and supportive to me (or at least my Gmail photo).

Joshua Lee and Anna Ergeson had big shoes to fill, and they met the challenge head on. I never once pitched an idea that they weren’t immediately excited to help me develop, and that’s really the support that I’ve come to value within this community.

It’s really empowering for a young writer to have their ideas recognized, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what incredible work the future generations are able to produce.

Hunter Bos

The Daily staff writer Spring 2020 - Spring 2022