Senior goodbye: Joshua Lee

Before anyone says anything, yeah, this isn’t technically “goodbye.” I like to see it as a functional goodbye, an early retirement, an “old-yellering” of my time at The Daily — as I’ll be abroad, then graduating, and I don’t want to promise more content than I should next year.

Regardless, my time here has been rife with uncertainty, friendships, learning, and above all else, growth. It’s impossible to separate now my college experience and my time at The Daily. They are intertwined, two snakes wrapped around the caduceus of my late teens and early 20s.

I joined the winter 2020 dev class (after being so ceremoniously rejected the preceding fall). There, I was under the wise tutelage of development editors Soraya Marashi and Kyle Bender. Two years later, I call Kyle a friend and co-editor, both of which never fail to amaze me.

When the pandemic began that March, I remember taking the AP style test in an empty newsroom with Kyle. Having no idea what lay ahead for me at The Daily, I returned home, not expecting to spend the next half-year writing staff picks and suffering under the immense weight of Zoom University.

The following year, living in Willow Hall, I found myself growing apart from The Daily, apart from everything really, but I don’t think I was alone in that regard. Even still, I found myself drawn to the occasional Arts & Leisure article, pitched out by the ever-eccentric emails of then-arts editor Brooke Kaufman.

Lo and behold, when the summer of 2021 began, Brooke was our new editor-in-chief, and after a shot-in-the-dark application, I found myself stepping into her shoes (or flip-flops, I suppose).

As I was growing into that role, Brooke was the one by my side every step of the way, enduring strange 11 p.m. texts about a CMS screwup or panicked calls about flakey writers. I cannot be more grateful for the guidance you gave me and still give me to this day. I’m very excited to see the directions you grow in, and I hope you won’t forget us.

While we’re on the subject:

Kyle, you get a proper farewell. You taught me what it means to be a journalist better than most of my COM classes (which we’ve discussed in great detail). It’s been such a pleasure to report, edit, and work with you over this past year. Once you graduate, the Seattle journalism industry will be losing a damn fine reporter. Gonna miss you, dog.

Madison Morgan, copy chief extraordinaire, you’ve become an older sister to me in a way that I didn’t expect when I first met you. Ever since I’ve known you, you’ve shown such kindness and love to me in ways I can never pay back, and it pains me to have to say goodbye so soon. 누나, 많이 고마워요.

Zoë Schenk, I’m going to miss your banana bread, but I’m going to miss our strange little adventures even more. When I first met you, I thought you were one of the coolest people I’d ever met, and honestly, not much has changed since then. I feel I’ve found such an unlikely yet special friendship with you over the last year, and I hope we stay in touch as time goes on.

Annie Denton, Deadhead and folk legend (also News editor), I will never meet someone like you again, and that saddens me to an unbelievable degree. Your simple zest for life reminds me of a younger me — fitting, as we look the same. While you’re on your way to becoming Bill Gates-rich, don’t forget about me. I certainly won’t forget you.

Deb Kwon, how can I put this without being mushy: you’ve really improved my outlook on things. Seeing the way you look at problems, the way you edit, the way you attack the world, it’s made me think about myself, how I go about those things. Again, no mushy. Let’s just say it’s a good time being in the same room as you, and I’ll miss that a lot. Maybe I’ll swing by New York one day — we can chase the subway rats together.

Anna Ergeson, my arts partner-in-crime, thank you for being the best damn co-editor/podcast host in the whole world, for putting up with me through all my highs and lows. A co-editorship is like a marriage: it involves hard work, collaboration, and most of all, healthy compromise. You’ve always made it easy; any editor will be lucky to have you by their side.

My shadows, Natalie Roy and Kimberly Quiocho, your work and passion for the section make me confident that arts will be in good hands, regardless of who my successor will be — if there are writers and editors like you two at The Daily, I have nothing to worry about.

To all the writers, editors, and contributors at The Daily, who sacrifice so much for our strange little cause, I want to give my most sincere thanks. This job is often thankless and seldom easy, I know — stick with it. You never know where it’ll lead you. I certainly didn’t.

To my friends, know that all my roads will lead me back to you one day. I’m so excited to see everything that you create in the years to come. Until then, it has been entirely my pleasure. Love you all.

Joshua Lee

Arts + Culture Editor Fall 2021 - Spring 2022

General Sections Editor Summer 2021

The Daily Winter 2020 - Spring 2022