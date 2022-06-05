Senior Goodbye: Timothy Phung

The first time I heard about The Daily was in fall 2017 when I needed to wrap some holiday presents. Like the weirdo I am, I wanted to be unique and wrap everyone’s gifts with newspapers.

Wrapping the Starbucks cups I bought with my Housing & Food Services money, I thought, “Huh, maybe I should read some of these articles. Someone probably spent a lot of time and energy writing them.” It was then that I became a loyal Daily reader.

It took me a while before I got the courage to sign up for development in spring 2019. I wasn’t confident about my speaking and writing skills. I even thought about quitting development after two classes.

But with peer pressure from my good friend and fellow Daily alum, Tiasha, for whom I am very thankful, I picked up a pitch, wrote the article, and never looked back.

Alright, I have to be real. I have only been in the newsroom a sum total of six times during my two and a half years at The Daily. I can’t even blame the pandemic for this. Honestly, I actively avoided coming into the newsroom due, in part, to my social anxiety.

Yet the editors, who every now and then commented on how they didn’t know who I was (and still don’t know who I am), believed in me. A special thank you to Jake, who stood by my words when a neighborhood association came after me for articles. To Annie and Matthew, thank you for pushing me into writing about governance. It helped land me my current job, though I’m starting to question if I want to stay in government.

But most of all, I have to give a big shout out to a guy I met in development. After my first article, this dude in a Canadian Tuxedo came up to me and said, “Hey, you’re the one who stole the article from me.” At first, I was like, OK, weirdo. But he kept coming up to me in and out of development class, and I thought to myself, “Okay, this guy seems chill.” Andrew later ended up being my roommate and emotional crutch for a year and a half.

At the moment, I am two quarters out from when I last wrote for The Daily. I pretty much wake up, go to work, come home, and sleep. But I can’t help but yearn for the days when I was a writer and reporter. I miss the adrenaline of the interviews. I miss getting angry emails and phone calls. Most of all, I miss taking 10 copies of the print edition every time I made it in there.

From The Daily, I leave with memories of late-night chain smoking while trying to finish articles that were way past due. I leave with a best friend, who didn’t take me to The Strokes concert that he reported on before everything closed for the pandemic. But most important of all, I leave with confidence in my speaking and writing abilities.

For all of that, I thank The Daily.

Timothy Phung

The Daily staff writer Summer 2019 - Winter 2021