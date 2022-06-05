Surprises, guises, and gifts: International Strategic Crisis Negotiation Exercise caps off a year in the MAAIS program

The room was hushed as the heads of each delegation rose. Two members of the Japanese delegation brought around a silver platter, presenting a brightly-colored wooden koi fish to each country — but only after making a point to present one to the North Korean delegation first.

During the annual International Strategic Crisis Negotiation Exercise (ISCNE), no gesture goes unnoticed. Surface formalities are loaded with unspoken sentiment, friendly gestures suspected of ulterior motives. Eavesdropping, secret signals, and document theft are all possibilities, and underneath the veil of civility and cooperation lies each country’s determination to defend its interests at the negotiating table.

Requiring both quarter-long preparation and spur-of-the-moment adaptability, the hands-on nature of the ISCNE gives students the chance to test their international diplomacy skills over one weekend in May. This year, students role-played delegates from six countries in a simulation modeled after the Six-Party Talks that sought to negotiate a solution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Participants come away with valuable lessons they can apply to their careers, whether that be in international relations or other fields.

The course associated with the simulation, JSIS 549: Crisis Negotiation, is a required capstone for students in the Master of Arts in Applied International Studies (MAAIS) program, but is open to other students as well, according to the exercise website. The ISCNE is co-facilitated by MAAIS and the Center for Strategic Leadership at the United States Army War College (USAWC).

Tony Verenna, this year’s exercise director from the USAWC, said he has directed about 30 of these simulations so far. Such simulations are part of the USAWC’s outreach to schools across the country.

Verenna described the simulation as a laboratory where students can learn through “hands-on, minds-on” experience.

“They make mistakes, and that’s okay,” Verenna said. “We want them to make mistakes here.”

Multiple simulation participants observed that their carefully-formulated strategies fell apart during the course of the event, including MAAIS student Josh Deis Huffman on the Russian team.

Huffman said the Russian team had expected China to see eye-to-eye with their goals, only to find that this wasn’t the case.

“China not only didn’t want to work with us, but also tried to … isolate us from everybody else, so that completely threw off our conceptualization of how the talks would go,” Huffman said. “So we had to adjust and take a more U.S.-friendly approach than we expected.”

Rather than structuring the course primarily around lectures and tests, Robert Pekkanen, professor in the Jackson School of International Studies (JSIS), said he designed the class so that students have the background information they need to come up with a workable strategy during the simulation.

That enables students to learn a great deal about group coordination, foreign policy in Northeast Asia, and negotiation that they didn’t know about before, Pekkanen said.

The range of ages and academic backgrounds within each country’s team made things interesting. Each of the six teams consists of four students and two to three Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets, according to Pekkanen.

Annalisa Mueller-Eberstein, a second-year student double majoring in international studies and chemical engineering, said she was interested in how the group dynamic would play out once the cadets joined the team a few days before the simulation.

“It’s also just an interesting thing to handle that I’m looking forward to … how … you mesh together these two different types of people,” Mueller-Eberstein said. “Because a lot of international relations is security, and then you have your military types, also … your academic types, and finding a way to work together is pretty important in most careers in that sector.”

On the China team, Ph.D. student Lane Warmbrod brought a fresh perspective through her background as a scientist and biosecurity expert. The only School of Public Health student in the simulation, Warmbrod’s familiarity with the language of nonproliferation influenced her team’s plan to use especially technical terms while negotiating.

“I’m kind of like an unknown wild card for the other teams, so we’re hoping that gives us an edge strategy-wise tomorrow,” Warmbrod said the day before the simulation.

That weekend, as teams broke off into their individual meeting rooms, the diversity of group work styles became apparent in everything from the seriousness of their discussions to the arrangement of their chairs in the room. Some teams sat in a tight ring of chairs, heads close together as they discussed and took detailed notes; others sat in looser formations and joked about how best to role-play a diplomat with a slightly hotter temper.

During negotiations, the in-person format of this year’s simulation after last year’s Zoom format further enhanced opportunities to engage. Pekkanen said that the simulation is much better in person, allowing for conversations that trickle into the hallway and away from the physical negotiating table.

Stacy Nichols, a retired foreign service officer who served as one of the mentors in the simulation, said there is real value in putting people in the same room to make progress on decisions. The simulation makes a case for on-site embassies in an era of globalized communication, she said.

“I would always say in similar simulations for new diplomats that a huge amount of progress … takes place during those breaks, what we call on the margins,” Nichols said. “Because … no one's being strictly held to account for on-the-record comments and that's where a lot of relationships get built and progress gets made.”

With access to mentors like Nichols who draw upon years of expertise and experience, the exercise is an ideal fit for students who wish to someday work in international relations. Jeff Douglas, a 33-years retired Marine Corps colonel, said his role as a mentor is more about asking students questions rather than providing information, prompting them to reflect on the feasibility of their proposals.

MAAIS student Mallory Hauser on the North Korea team came from a background in government and nonprofit, and wanted to expand her professional competence in the international, as opposed to local, realm. Through the hands-on nature of the simulation, Hauser said she found it valuable to see “how theory actually works in practice.”

“You get into this situation and it’s not as if somebody’s coming to the table and saying, ‘Well, I have a realist view, here’s what I think,’” Hauser said. “They’re coming to the table and saying, ‘I need x. Will you give me y?’”

Meanwhile, the ISCNE offers training in negotiation skills that students can take into any career field. Christopher Ryals, a graduating senior on the North Korean team, said he could think of many circumstances where negotiation skills would be applicable, from marketing oneself as a self-employed worker to conducting job interviews to expressing reservations about a project with one’s boss.

But beyond any individual student’s career journey, the course encourages a broader perspective on the world through the lens of a global crisis with millions of lives at stake.

As a member of the North Korean team, graduating senior Gauri Sharma said the exercise has specifically helped her better understand what North Korea’s perspective might be on nuclear weapons as a defense mechanism for a sovereign nation.

“I think coming out of that American perspective and getting to see how … North Korea approach[es] this or for the other teams, how do other countries approach this issue, it’s really interesting,” Sharma said. “And it’s definitely an exercise in who is [included] when we say ‘we’ or ‘ours’ or ‘they.’ It makes you really think about those terms.”

Sharma saw the course as both a closing victory and starting point for further interest and study.

“I feel like it’s really a culmination of my time at the Jackson School,” Sharma said.

Reach writer Julia Park at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory

