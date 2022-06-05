Talia Kertsman constructs her own path in the College of Built Environments

College is a life-altering experience for most, and for geography and community, environment & planning (CEP) double major Talia Kertsman, she found her passion for the built environment.

Born in Palo Alto, California, Kertsman attended a small all-girls school, which she described as a formative experience.

“That experience definitely shaped my own perceptions in the classroom,” Kertsman said. “It gave me an ability to be more present and confident in myself than maybe I would have at a different institution.”

Transitioning from a close-knit, private learning environment to a university with over 40,000 students was a drastic change, but one Kertsman took on graciously, appreciating the wide range of opportunities UW provided. Kertsman did not know exactly what she wanted to major in when she first entered UW, but knew she loved the built environment, due to the influence of her father.

“I came across UW, being in Seattle, and I thought the classroom experience would be very applicable in the city,” Kertsman said. “I knew from a young age, being able to travel and my dad working in construction, the built environment and cities were an interesting place to think about life.”

Kertsman decided to major in geography and CEP after falling in love with the various beginner classes she took. These classes broadened her views on the applicability of the built environment to everyday experiences, and gave her new ways to think about life and its interaction with the city.

“I am one person that has a perspective and I have valuable insights, but I am part of something much larger than myself,” Kertsman said. “Part of that means recognizing other people’s perspectives, whether I agree with them or not.”

Kertsman stands out as an exemplary senior, according to faculty, and is an all-around important part of the College of Built Environments. She has worked as a campus tour guide, served as the chair of the outreach and admissions committee for the CEP major, and is a sitting member of the College of Built Environments’ Dean’s Student Advisory Board.

“Talia has worked overtime to turn a college experience tainted by COVID into a wake of positive impacts,” Megan Herzog, director of the urban design and planning minor, said in an email. “She has been a warm smile and first point of contact for hundreds of prospective students and their families, introducing them to the UW campus and culture and bringing a world of opportunities to life.”

In addition, Kertsman was recently awarded a spot on the Husky 100, which recognizes both undergraduate and graduate students who have made the most of their time at UW.

“The [Husky 100] application was useful for me as a way to think about the past four years and how they have been a defined set of time, but have been informed by a lot of my life beforehand and how I have grown,” Kertsman said. “Having time to reflect, especially when life is so fast-paced and we are thinking about the next step, allowed me to take that intentional time to reflect that we often don’t have.”

Since her freshman year, Kertsman has been a part of the Interdisciplinary Honors program and was a large part of the Honors program’s 60th anniversary celebration through her involvement as a design and outreach intern.

“Talia has been working as an intern with my colleague, Carey Christie, and I, building connections to all the people that have anything to do with honors for the past 60 years,” geography professor and director of the honors program Victoria Lawson said. “[Kertsman is] very dedicated and really involved in making honors feel like a really tight community over decades.”

Kertsman is currently working on her capstone project on community museums in Seattle. More specifically, the project examines how redistributing institutional power back to the community is a way to increase belonging and ownership over museum exhibits for the people whose history is being shared. Kertsman has been a big advocate at UW to promote justice, equality, and inclusion.

“Talia sees the injustices represented in large-scale systems and processes, but views them as hopeful opportunities for change rather than broken or immoveable,” Herzog said. “She is one of the most capable, forward-thinking, and empathetic students I have had the pleasure of knowing throughout the past seven years of my time working at UW.”

Reflecting on her time at UW, all of these various interests — both academic and extracurricular — have proved formative for Kertsman.

“[My time at UW has] increased my capacity to be comfortable with ambiguity and be comfortable with slowing down and taking time to reflect,” Kertsman said. “Being in interdisciplinary programs requires you to have a humility that puts importance on the support and perspectives of others.”

Kertsman plans to work for a few years before applying to graduate programs, but she is leaning toward getting a Ph.D. in geography or public policy.

