Tony Award-winning producer and actor Ron Simons on the power of interdisciplinary passion

This year’s commencement speaker, four-time Tony Award-winning producer and actor Ron Simons, offers a liberating understanding of success –– one that is value-driven instead of discipline-driven.

You may know Simons from “Law & Order,” “27 Dresses,” or Netflix’s “The Defenders.” On Broadway, he’s produced hits such as “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and more.

What you may not know is that Simons is also an alum of the UW School of Drama. Simons’s experience navigating a nonlinear career path, rife with uncertainty, may feel particularly relevant to graduating students. His dedication to uplifting underrepresented communities is not lost on his work, and his value-driven mission has scalable impacts on audiences who may not normally have the luxury of seeing themselves represented on screen. His diverse body of work speaks for itself, starting with its interdisciplinary nature.

“Interdisciplinary” doesn’t exclusively refer to traversing different careers, industries, or fields of study. As Simons’ path illustrates, interdisciplinary can also describe the flexibility and breadth of social causes that one champions as well as the journey of self-discovery that one may embark on throughout life.

Oftentimes, it seems as if the deep divide between the arts and the sciences is untenable, but Simons spent much of his early life considering entirely different paths, including dentistry, computer science, and business. He graduated from Columbia University with a degree in computer science, went to work for Hewlett-Packard, and then went back to school to earn his Master of Business Administration.

Later in life, he returned to school once more to pursue a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in acting. Though his path was not linear, Simons greatly values each of his academic pursuits.

“What I finally came to appreciate and understand is that the time that I spent in those 20 years [before the MFA] was spent living life,” Simons said. “The lessons that I learned living life absolutely informed my work as an artist, actor, and my ideas and thoughts as a producer.”

Pivoting away from the career you know, especially one that promises safety and stability, is not without risk. Choosing what you love to do can be a tough decision, but Simons advises not to shy away from this.

“Feel the fear and do it anyway,” Simons said. “Don’t fight the fear. Acknowledge the fear, but don’t let it limit you. Because if I had let fear limit me, I would not have produced [a show on] Broadway.”

When you do figure things out and “make it,” using whatever definition of success that feels meaningful to you, don’t forget to give back. Simons has used his platform to advocate for causes ranging from education reform and LGBTQIA+ rights to women’s health and climate change. Simons cited the work of the Harlem Stage, a performance center that supports young artists of color early in their career, in inspiring him to make an impact.

“I chose this career so I [could] be an activist for these communities,” Simons said. “You can go and help people, but none of that matters if the planet is on fire. So you gotta make sure you invest some part of your time in the environment because if we don’t have a home, then there’s nothing left to discuss.”

But perhaps Simons’ most interdisciplinary impact is where his love of philanthropy and storytelling align.

“It is my firm belief that storytelling is the greatest agent for change on the planet,” Simons said. “If people tell their stories more often, then we can change the world.”

If Simons had not taken the leap to explore his diverse array of interests, he might not have had the necessary experience to inform works like “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which harmonizes spoken word and slam poetry with theater to depict the inner thoughts of Black men, or “Viva Verdi!,” a celebration of seniors in a retirement home.

Graduation can seem like a daunting crossroads filled with seismic life choices. However, Simons’ path illustrates that it’s possible to have multiple careers and times of self-reinvention, especially if you remain focused on the passions that excite you most.

“If you don’t know what you’re passionate about, please make sure you find that passion as soon as possible,” Simons said. “Try everything. Even if you’re not in school, do the thing that makes you happy. Make time for the things that make you happy.”

Reach writer Sarah Pham at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarpham

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.