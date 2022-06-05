Year in review: Washington Athletics

The iconic purple tapestries from Washington football’s first game of the 2021 season said it best.

Despite now lying dirty and cryptically strewn about a five-mile radius of Husky Stadium, the flags — which read “The Return” — encapsulated a core theme across the sports world this past year. The latter half of the 2021 and start of the 2022 athletic seasons truly mark the return to a new normal for the Huskies.

Between historic performances, coaching changes, post-season appearances, and more, the three sports seasons have been busy. Here is a review of the good, the bad, and the debatable of this school year in Washington athletics.

Sept. 4, 2021

Fans return to Husky Stadium to watch the No. 20 Washington football team lose to Montana for the first time in 101 years. The non-conference loss kicked off one of the worst starts in UW history.

Sept. 7, 2021

UW announces vaccination or negative test requirements to attend athletic events. The requirement came the same day as announcements from many of Seattle’s sports teams, including the Kraken, Seahawks, and the Sounders.

Sept. 20, 2021

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer continues its perfect start, extending its winning streak to six games as key players of the season begin to emerge.

Oct. 22, 2021

Freshman quarterback Sam Huard gets his first snaps of the season during Washington football’s game against Arizona. Huard only played one series, and the Huskies found a late 21-16 comeback win.

Nov. 6, 2021

Washington football plays its infamous rivalry game against Oregon. Head coach Jimmy Lake comes under fire for striking a UW player during the first half. Things boiled over postgame, with coaches on both sides pulling apart chipping players on the field.

Nov. 7, 2021

Offensive coordinator John Donovan is relieved of duties after football’s 4-5 start.

Nov. 8, 2021

Head coach Jimmy Lake is suspended without pay for one game as UW Athletics review the Nov. 6 incident. Three days later, defensive coordinator Bob Gregory was named acting head coach for the Arizona State game in Lake’s place.

Nov. 9, 2021

Washington men’s basketball is upset by Northern Illinois in its season opener. Terrell Brown Jr. leads the offense with 22 points, beginning his standout season with the Huskies.

Nov. 12, 2021

The Washington women’s basketball team kicked off the Tina Langley era with a win over San Diego. The new head coach hailed from Rice, where she spent six seasons.

Nov. 14, 2021

Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake is fired.

Nov 15, 2021

Washington men’s soccer earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament following a second-place Pac-12 finish.

Nov. 26, 2021

With Huard starting, UW loses its first Apple Cup in seven years.

Nov. 27, 2021

For the second year in a row, No. 12 Washington volleyball takes home the Pac-12 Championship title with a win over No. 21 Washington State. The Huskies earned a No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament a day later.

Nov. 29, 2021

Kalen DeBoer is announced as Washington football’s new head coach.

Dec. 1, 2021

UW Athletics sees its first COVID-19 issue of the fall season as the Washington men’s basketball conference opener is postponed. The Huskies returned to action just under three weeks later after COVID-19 issues within the locker room subsided.

Dec. 9, 2021

Jen Llewellyn kicks off her first season with Washington gymnastics.

Dec. 12, 2021

No. 2 men’s soccer falls in the national championship finals, losing to Clemson 2-0.

January 2022

Women’s and men’s tennis seasons begin.

Jan. 30, 2022

Washington women’s basketball continues a tough season with two consecutive Apple Cup losses in two days.

February 2022

Washington baseball, softball, and track and field teams begin the spring season.

Feb. 24, 2022

Clement Chidekh earns No. 1 ITA ranking for the first time in UW men’s tennis program history.

March 7, 2022

After being originally projected to finish 11th in the conference, men’s basketball heads to Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 6 seed. The Huskies fell to USC in the second round to end their season three days later.

March 20, 2022

UW baseball sweeps its series against WSU for the first time since 2007.

April 23, 2022

After an amazing Pac-12 Tournament run, men’s tennis falls 4-1 in the finals to USC.

April 24, 2022

Fifth-year pitcher Gabbie Plain hits 1,000 career strikeouts during UW softball’s sweep of No. 19 Oregon.

April 30, 2022

Sophomore Makayla Kelby breaks the 34-year-long program record with a 55 feet and 10.5 inch shot put throw to end the track and field regular season.

May 6, 2022

Both men’s and women’s tennis teams fall out of the first round of NCAA Championships.

May 7, 2022

UW rowing has mixed success at the 2022 Windermere Cup, falling to both the British women’s national team and Dutch men’s national team.

May 15, 2022

UW rowing drops Pac-12 Championships. Both the women’s and men’s teams finished in second place overall.

Men’s and women’s track finishes fifth at the Pac-12 championships.

May 22, 2022

Baseball earns the No. 7 seed in the Pac-12 Championships. The team fell out of the tournament over the next week with losses to Oregon State and UCLA.

May 28, 2022

Track and field ties school record for NCAA Championship qualifications, ending the West Prelims with 16 qualifiers.

