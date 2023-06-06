Planting the ivy

As spring quarter winds down, the overwhelming fear of graduation begins to loom over us, and with it, the fears and uncertainty of what's ahead. One thing that offers reassurance are the many people who have come before us and the traditions that past UW alumni have established. From our earliest graduation ceremony to the present, these efforts and displays of community from UW help new graduates realize their legacy.

This commencement ceremony will mark the 148th time the university has congregated to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class. When looking back, in 1876, the first ceremony was a far cry from what we are used to with the pomp and circumstance at Husky Stadium. Clara McCarty — whose name might sound familiar — was the only graduate that year, earning a bachelor’s in science. The ceremony was modest and was located in the undeveloped part of campus near the first UW building that is now occupied by the Olympic Hotel on 4th and University Street.

Starting in 1903, an ivy planting ceremony would commence each year at graduation, where each class used a commemorative spade to plant a ceremonial sprig of ivy around Denny Hall. Despite ending in 1953, this gathering was a sustainable way for graduating classes to leave behind a small legacy that would be built upon each year. This process is representative of the growth each graduating class experiences after leaving the university.

Not associated with commencement, but continuing with the theme of community service, another commemorative tradition that took place every year was Campus Day. Lasting from 1904 to 1934, this event featured students gathering on a day in mid-April to clean and improve UW’s campus, with a luncheon and photo taken after. This would leave a legacy for the departing class, a perfect way to close the final chapter of their college experience by giving back to the same community that had given them so much.

A hilarious tradition was established in 1911 with the “holding of the Hook” at football games. During football games until the late 1960s, students would shout “get the hook” because of its affiliation of good luck and taking out those on the opposing team who were preventing a Husky victory.

After officially catching on, a small group of students decided to create an actual hook that they could keep the scores of winning games on. Many other schools, most notably the University of Oregon, have tried to steal the hook from UW to no avail. In 1919, The Knights of the Hook were established and tasked to guard the 10-foot tall oak hook at all times. Chains were attached to the hook after several attempts to steal it.

Each year, the responsibilities of guarding this beloved hook were passed on to the incoming students in an effort to maintain the honor and respect for this relic, but because of changing attitudes in the 1960s, it was abandoned alongside many older school traditions.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the UW community had to create new ways to have a community without in-person contact. This included a short transition to a virtual orientation, classes on zoom, and, for the first time in its history, an online graduation ceremony.

But with a return to campus, we began to celebrate some new traditions, such as the Cherry Blossom Festival, and returning favorites like the U District Street Fair.

For new students, the time-honored traditions of touching the Columns when you first arrive and watching the annual Apple Cup continued. Along with finishing all these traditions off with the carrying of the University Mace, a tradition that goes all the way back to medieval times where it would be held at ceremonial functions. This tradition has been in place since 1961, with the current mace being a large wooden pole containing a globe at the top with engravings of campus landmarks and an inscription from the 1961 Alumni Association.

With mixed emotions about plans after graduation, we can look toward these traditions as timeless links between each class dating back to the beginning of the university. While many traditions have been lost to history, what we can reflect on as we approach graduation is the shared community that students have participated in over the years. UW will always be the place that you decided to attend four years ago to continue your education, and you will always be a part of that community.

Reach contributing writer Sophia Moran at archive@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophiasmoran

