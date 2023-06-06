Senior Goodbye: Evie Mason

Initially, I didn’t come into this wanting to be a journalist, unlike some of my peers. To be honest, I was a little unsure of whether I even wanted to join The Daily, though it had been on my radar from very early on because of my love for writing. Eventually, I decided that I wanted to find out more about joining the Sports section, since I’ve also always been a sports fanatic.

After going through the Development class, I fell off the grid for a bit when COVID hit, and I had to go back home to California, where I stayed for pretty much the whole year. I remember getting a text one day in September of that year from then-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards as I was walking into my boring retail job at the mall, asking if I was still interested in being a sports writer. I had to start off remotely, but from there, things sort of just took their course.

It sounds a bit cheesy, but it’s amazing just how far I feel I’ve blossomed into a writer, thanks in no small part to my time at The Daily. It really changed everything for me. Writing about sports — regardless of whether or not I end up doing it long-term in the future — I think was one of the best decisions I could have made to kick off my journalism career.

When I first got started, UW was not faring too well — at least in a lot of the larger “revenue” sports — and it really sucked to have to write about a good number of losses and disappointments. But these types of things really teach you to accept results for better or for worse, and many of these same programs that hit lows or stalled in previous years have made the most amazing turnarounds within the past year.

As a result, it was quite rewarding to be able to then turn around and report on so many successes. I was particularly excited, as many others were, with the unforeseen accomplishments of Kalen DeBoer and UW football, of course, Tina Langley and the women’s basketball, and Jason Kelly and UW baseball. The players and coaches really do work so, so hard, and my role, however small, in telling their stories is something I’ll always be proud of. I’d like to extend one big thank-you to all of those who have followed along and supported me and my co-writers along the way.

One of my favorite assignments to date has been covering the baseball team. I loved following along, and I will continue to do so in the coming years as they continue to make us proud. I remember the first time that Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath and I covered a game, and had to awkwardly interview the team’s former head coach (he wasn’t a big media guy, to say the least). After that so-so season, under its new head coach, the team has surprised so many people across the country, and is pretty much set to make regionals as I write this.

Finally, there are a few more very important people I’d like to thank: Sydney Nash, for being an absolutely awesome editor to work with, and Vinny Speziale for being the best classmate/co-writer. Also, Andy Yamashita and Josh Kirshenbaum — both of whom graduated a while ago, but gave me the opportunity to stick my foot in the door in the first place.

To conclude, I want to extend the biggest thank-you to everyone who made this wonderful journey that it was — sending you all lots of love!

Evie Mason

The Daily sports writer Fall 2020 - Spring 2023