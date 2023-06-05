Senior Goodbye: Martina Povolo

Between the quarterly newsroom appearances and virtual concept meetings, it wouldn’t appear to the naked eye that the newspaper was a big part of my story, but, it was. Before the first year even started, I became a public relations writer for the Husky Media Group, an adjacent section to the newspaper. I also started writing for The Daily shortly after, and I never looked back.

As a freshman, I would intentionally walk the long route through the newsroom to go into the ads room for Husky Media meetings, eager to get my foot in the door. Although my work lived in Husky Media, my heart always resided within Specials.

In my junior year, I held two editorial positions, both in Husky Media and Specials. Some would say it was a conflict of interest. I would argue that I was just in my Rory Gilmore era, maintaining my relationship with my rich boyfriend who owns the newspaper (Husky Media) while being a struggling journalist (Pacific Wave).

Like Rory, it takes a village to run a newsroom. Without Erin and Estey, my Specials co-editors, my time at The Daily wouldn’t have been the same. With your help, we pushed the limit of Specials and Pacific Wave, navigating virtual platforms and reinvigorating the thematic concepts. Without you both, I never would’ve gotten to see Pete Davidson on a cover of The Daily, hosted a Playboy-themed photoshoot, or brought back weed writing with the Green Edition. Most of all, I wouldn’t have two amazing friends encouraging me to give in to my wild ideas. To me, you two are The Daily. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

To Jake and Deb, my literal parents. Thank you for running with our ideas and never not believing in our visions, no matter how far-fetched they seem. And, thanks for entertaining me when I text you to come to Earl’s at midnight. I apologize.

To Sydney, Mary, Luke, Sarah, Taylor, Anthony, Vinny, and all the other editors and writers that I was fortunate enough to work with. Thank you for the laughs every time I spontaneously showed up in the newsroom. You inspire me every day to become a better writer and I’m so grateful to have worked alongside you. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.

To Emma and Sage, the eyes behind Specials. Whether we were smoking in the newsroom for content, taking pictures of Erin sleeping, or dressing half the editors in lingerie, you both were ready to capture the moment. Thank you so much for making photo shoots so delightful and silly. You made me excited to work.

To Dylan, Chloe, Tatum, Lee, and all the other designers I’ve worked with. THANK YOU. The world needs more creatives like you. You are all so extremely talented and I am so appreciative that I was able to be a part of your journey.

To Nicole, my biggest cheerleader. We started this journey together and I wouldn’t have it any other way. No matter how long we go without seeing each other, I know you are supporting me, just as I’m supporting you.

To all the writers who have written for us including regulars like Evie Mason, Hannah Sheil, and Zoe Luderman Miller, thank you. Specials is like the cool aunt of the newsroom who buys their nieces extra gifts but doesn’t have children of their own. Thank you for letting us adopt you into our section and for allowing us to showcase your talents.

To Husky Media Group, my first love. I started college in public relations, so I should’ve known I would end up in PR. As I embark on my post-graduate career in public relations, I am thankful to everyone that helped me find my passion in this. To Connor, the first person who saw potential in me, thank you for giving me a chance. To Emma and Preston, thank you for believing I had what it took to become an editor as a mere sophomore during a global pandemic. To all the writers I worked with here — Asad, Crockett, Peyton, Emma, Zoë, Lihi, Niv, and Lucy — we were a small group, but we were mighty. Thank you for sticking through it all.

To Specials and Pacific Wave, my last love. The perseverance and growth of these sections over the past three years have mirrored my own experiences; I grew alongside them. To the next generation of Specials — Erin, Anna, Caroline, future editors and assistants to come — don’t shy away from the potential. Each edition has a life of its own, each taking their first breath when they hit the stands. Long live.

More than anything, thank you to my roommates and couch gremlins — you know who you are. Thank you for your undying support. You were there for every edition when I wanted to vent, show you layouts, read my drafts, or gossip about people and projects you know nothing about. Thank you for reading all the articles I wrote, editions I designed, and papers I researched. I hope I provided all the Rory Gilmore content you wanted (except I would’ve actually married Logan Huntzberger). I couldn’t have done it without you.

I’ve said much more about how I feel in the editor’s note for this year’s Graduation Edition, so I’ll just end it by saying that I appreciate all of it. Every quarterly newsroom appearance, concept meeting, page check-off, ads argument, and editing session. The Daily, thank you.

Martina Povolo

Husky Media Group public relations writer Fall 2019 - Summer 2022

The Daily staff writer Winter 2020 - Spring 2023

Husky Media Group Editor Fall 2020 - Summer 2022

Pacific Wave and Specials Assistant Editor Spring 2021 - Summer 2021

Pacific Wave and Specials Editor Fall 2021 - Spring 2023