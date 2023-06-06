Senior Goodbye: Tatum Lindquist

I’m not yet in a place to feel sappy or reminiscent of my time here at the UW or at The Daily. I’m not ready to leave or say goodbye. I had so many plans and ideas as Design Editor, and one year was not nearly enough.

I’ve only just started.

Typing that leaves a sour taste in my mouth. Not the kind from bitter jealousy but the kind of sour that ferments from a sense of injustice, which may sound hyperbolic, but you have to understand: The Daily gave me purpose and community. I didn’t know what I was applying for when I joined Development in the fall of my freshman year, but I’m endlessly grateful for this opportunity to grow as a writer, designer, and mentor.

Even though I’ve absolutely moved on from my classes and their deadlines and projects, I find myself ready to fight against this inevitable graduation solely because it means that the rest of my graduating coworkers and I are going our separate ways.

I’ll move on, but I refuse to make it easy.

My work at The Daily comprises over half of my portfolio. My pride for the growth of my designers swells when I remember I won’t see them anymore on those late Sunday night e-edition productions. My designed and written work in our printed editions remain one of the few college mementos I kept during my recent move.

But most of all, I fear I’ll never find another work environment quite like the newsroom: the laughs, open conversations, supportive energy. I thank every single person who walked in and spent time trying to study or work only to talk. After two and a half years of classes confiscated by the COVID-19 pandemic and locked in a myriad of black Zoom boxes and dislocated names, the newsroom was in its own right an artful place of gathering and connection this year.

I couldn’t write a goodbye without specifically thanking Liam, our innovative founding Archive Editor. Thank you for both the tea and the wondrous archive-design projects. I’m inspired by your aesthetics, your energy, and your work in expanding The Daily’s archive. I can’t wait to see where you go next and where your legacy, Archive, takes The Daily.

And of course thank you to each of my designers: Lee, Xinlei, Margaux, Dustin, and Kaylee. You all grew so much as designers this year, and if you continue with The Daily, I can’t wait to see what comes from all your creative brains next. Thank you, Chloe, our Specials Design Editor, for all your support as I stepped into my editorship over the summer. You produced absolutely stunning Special editions this year, some of which are my favorite of all The Daily publications.

Finally, thank you to all those whom I had the honor of working with during my senior year. Thank you, Jake, for all your support and enthusiasm as our EIC. Thank you, Luke, for your positive energy and supportive words. I always looked forward to seeing you in the newsroom, and I’m confident you’ll make an excellent EIC next year!

As we graduate, I wish you all may receive the same amount of purpose and community that The Daily gave me. Blessed be!

Tatum Lindquist

The Daily staff writer Fall 2019 - Spring 2023

The Daily designer Fall 2022 - Spring 2023

The Daily Design Editor Summer 2022 - Spring 2023