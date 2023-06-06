Senior Goodbye: Taylor Bruce

I didn’t quite know how to start this goodbye, and I still don’t think that I do. But for now, I’ll give you one of my three favorite quotes: To be loved is to be changed.

Now I bet you’re wondering where I’m gonna go with this. Why am I using a quote that I found on a TikTok about a cat and its stuffed bees to encapsulate my entire college experience? But for me, I think it’s sort of simple. I have changed, and therefore, I was loved.

It’s honestly weird to think back to my freshman year (pre-pandemic — yes, I am that old), and who I was then. Like yeah, I’m still the same person and all that jazz, but over the past four years, I’ve learned so much and became the version of myself that little freshman year me had hoped so desperately to become.

I’ve made the best friends that I could ask for, both within The Daily and outside of it. I’ve lived through a pandemic and came out swinging. I’ve changed my major (only three more times than I expected to), and I made the decision to move abroad after college. I also got asked to a frat formal, which was a really big deal for the freshman year me that hadn’t ever been asked to a school dance. And last, but not least of course, I joined The Daily super randomly peak-Covid sophomore year, and here I am writing my last article as an editor.

And honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the people I’ve met, so I’d like to say some not-so-brief thank-yous.

To my housemates and non-Daily homies — Ananya, Haley, Annabelle, Kathryn, Hannah, Aylin, Natasja, Jordan, Thalia, Emma, Gray, and many more — thank you for being the coolest people that I’ve ever met. There really is no one else that I’d rather drink wine with, hang out with, watch movies, and play games with, or cry from laughing so hard with. I’ve done a lot of things for the plot in the past four years, and I’m really glad that I was able to do them with you by my side.

To Kyle, Sam, and Zoe. To be honest, I have no idea if you read The Daily anymore since y’all have graduated, but thank you for being the world’s coolest development editors. Thank you for teaching me everything that I know about journalism (for real, though), and being really great role models. Once I was done with Dev and got into the big wide world that is The Daily, I knew that I could come to you with questions and concerns, and I really appreciate the mentorship and support that you gave Sarah and I as we transitioned into Dev Editors.

To Anna and Josh. Thanks for letting me write a variety of seemingly random columns. I knew I wanted to get more involved in The Daily, you guys helped me do that, and ensured that I was supported and had what I needed to succeed. I appreciate all of the edits and your willingness to answer my frantic texts at random times throughout the day, as well as your friendship.

To everyone on the editorial staff. It’s been super cool working with you this year. Even though I didn’t come into the newsroom as much as I could have, I’ve really loved getting to know all of you and the opportunity to work with you.

To Sarah. We’ve come a long way from when we were in Dev, and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to truly put into words how much I’ve appreciated and loved having you as my co-editor. Thanks for making Dev fun with me, for helping me “raise” all of our dev kids, for spontaneous tea spilling sessions, and for driving me home from Dev (a lot, lol). It’s been an honor to work with you, and I’m excited to see where you end up post-grad.

To Anjali, Shira, and Talia. When we put out the ad for shadows, I don’t think we really knew what to expect, but each of you have blown me away. You’re all great teachers and editors, and I really appreciate how intentional you are with every task that we ask you to do and every question you are given. I’m excited to see how y’all continue to progress at The Daily.

To each and every one of our Dev kids the past year. I’m proud of you. You all have written some of the best work I’ve ever seen from The Daily, and you have encouraged me to become a better writer and editor. Y’all have asked the hard questions and written some of the coolest pieces, and it’s been an honor watching each of you get hired and start writing without us.

I don’t know if I’ll end up doing journalism for the rest of my life. Honestly, until today I didn’t even know what I was doing with the next year of my life, but either way, I’m grateful to have been a part of The Daily.

I have changed, and I have learned, and I have grown immensely, all because I have been loved in some capacity by each and every one of you. And for that, I’d like to say thank you.

Taylor Bruce

The Daily: Fall 2020 - Spring 2023

Arts + Culture columnist: Fall 2021-Spring 2022

Development shadow: Spring 2022

Development Editor: Fall 2022- Spring 2023

