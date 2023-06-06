The Collective Improv Troupe is in on the joke

Even before they arrived at the coffee shop for our interview, Bella Cunio [CQ1] and Emma Wells [CQ2] were cracking jokes.

We had to reschedule our initial plans to a Monday evening, when only so many cafés are still open — certainly not the one near campus frequented by all three of us. Instead, I suggested a place further up the Ave, and Wells immediately responded to clarify that I meant “the millennial core place,” followed by Cunio chiming in with “can’t wait to adult with you guys,” two laughing emojis, and the hashtag humblebrag.

I arrived first, sure to situate myself so the two could look at the wall behind me instead of the café’s décor. When Cunio and Wells arrived, they seemed suspicious, interrogating me on the integrity of my interest in their improv troupe. I assured both that my dedication was genuine, even offering to attend their upcoming improv workshop for full immersion in the genre. More on that later.

Cunio and Wells are the co-directors of The Collective Improv Troupe [CQ3], a student-run group that performs bi-weekly. In the past six months, these Friday night improv shows have exploded onto the social scene, along with the improvisors.

“We’ve had cult followings at a time [...], but to have it at this quantity is awesome,” Wells said.

Whereas last year’s shows were easy to get into, even when arriving right as the doors open, now every show sells out. The line is consistently down the block an hour before showtime, and people are regularly turned away due to shows hitting capacity.

Improv is cool again. Better yet, college improv is cool this time.

Wells and Cunio were aware that their claim to fame was considered cringe, even intensely so, according to Wells.

“It’s nice that the popularity and the hype can kind of outweigh the intense cringe and potential hell,” Wells said.

This seems to be a common thread among members, a general surprise that college students were wholly willing and even eager to watch a group of their peers perform improv games for an hour on the prime going-out night.

“As a [newbie], I’m super grateful to be part of the team, and to be part of something that people actually want to go see,” Sonali Agarwal [CQ4] said, having joined the troupe right when popularity started skyrocketing back in autumn quarter.

Their leaders, however, maintain that humility is key.

“It’s important to be reminded that we are not the gods of improv,” Cunio said.

She also credited the troupe’s success to the work of, appropriately named, the collective.

“Every person on the troupe genuinely is so funny and has an incredible and unique sense of humor and stage presence,” Cunio said, adding a shout out to the tech improvisers.

Because tech is traditionally planned down to meticulous detail, the concept of improvised tech may seem counter-intuitive.

“Tech is very subtle in some aspects […] but it can also be very dramatic,” tech improver Aly Lubiens [CQ5] said. “I think it elevates our performance a lot.”

I spoke with Lubiens and their fellow tech improvisor, Madeleine Holbrook [CQ6], in the aftermath of the improv workshop I attended.

“We’ll just be like at a library, and then we’ll hear, like I don’t know, a car crash, and we’re like, ‘Ooh, what’s going on?’” Agarwal said of Holbrook and Lubiens’ tech genius.

The workshop was enlightening, if also terrifying. It was two hours of being thrown to the wolves — theater kids — and forced to survive with quick wit and one-liners I would never think of otherwise. Though certainly out of my element, I was honored to be included in an art form that I have grown to enjoy so thoroughly.

The five seniors of the troupe, including co-director Wells, are going out on a high note, having entered a niche of the local cultural echelon rarely reached by college performers.

Luckily, The Collective Improv Troupe annually dedicates one of their spring shows to alumni, so the class of 2023 may have some more “yes, and…” in them yet.

