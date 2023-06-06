Who I’m going to be when I’m not a student

In life, everything comes and goes. Things that were especially profound at one point may someday pass out of significance, and before you’ve even realized it, something else has taken its place as the most important thing in your life.

When you’re young, this is a difficult concept to grasp. At the age of 6, the transition to first grade from kindergarten was the uprooting of my entire life; I felt completely blindsided as my whole world changed around me.

But as time wore on, I began to grow familiar with the old gum stuck to the bottom of my new desk and I developed an old crush on the new boy that sat next to me. It was true that everything had changed, but it was my life now. Without ever being fully aware of it, it became all I knew.

As the years passed, I grew more and more acquainted with the steady revolution of this cycle. One year of school brought another, and soon enough the changing classrooms and new classes became another aspect of the familiarity I attached to the cycle. This consistent rotation has shaped my identity and allowed me to claim one of the most prominent titles I’ve held throughout my life: student.

Throughout these past 15 years, I’ve been a really good student and I’ve also been a really bad student. I’ve been a student who falls in love and a student who cries when she’s frustrated. A student in elementary school and a student in college. And throughout it all, the cycle steadily revolves, grinding to a temporary halt each September to remind me that this year I get to be whatever I want to be, along with the parts of me that never change. Being a student is the one thing I can always count on, the part of me that never changes.

So, what happens when it’s all over? As my junior year sinks beneath the horizon to allow for the rise of my senior year, I find myself wondering more and more often, “What’s next?” I take this thought with my morning cup of coffee and pop it like melatonin before I go to sleep.

Because the truth is, how can you know what’s next when all you’ve ever known will soon be behind you? The cycle that has seen me grow up and knows me now in my burgeoning adulthood will be pulled from the earth where its roots are deeply nestled and find a home somewhere else. And in the meantime, I’m expected to do the same, and find a home somewhere else.

I spent 15 years lighting things on fire and seeing what would catch; soon enough I’ll have to pick whichever flame burned brightest and commit the rest of my life to stoking its flame. Not a student anymore, it seems like I might become an arsonist.

So, I’ll slowly extricate myself from this identity that has worked me hard over the past years, but has also rewarded me in countless ways. I’ll say goodbye to what grants me the blessing of summer break and what introduced me to 19th-century gothic fiction. And I think I will someday be OK with that, because that’s how change works.

After revolving in the same cycle for so long, I’ve come to realize that, though I love what’s familiar, change isn’t half bad either. In fact, it isn’t even good. It just is. Before I become aware of it, I will have adapted to whatever is in store for me after I graduate. I will grow familiar with a new cycle and plant the seeds for a brand new life, because that’s what we do as humans. I’ll remember that a long time ago I was a student and now I’m something else, and that’s good too.

In Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower,” she presents the idea that change is “the one irresistible force in the universe,” and through believing in this truth, you can gain a deep understanding of the volatile nature of life.

I too believe in the power of change and its influence on my life. I believe that everything that comes after what I am now will be so different from anything that I’ve ever known, and I think it will be good. I won’t be a student anymore, but I’ll be something new, and I’m excited to see what that will be.

