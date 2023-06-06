Year in review: Husky sports

September:
Women’s soccer remains undefeated into mid-September: recap (Sept. 15)
Football upsets No. 11 Michigan State: recap (Sept. 17)
October:
Days after earning the No. 1 ranking, men’s soccer takes down No. 5 Stanford for sixth straight win: recap (Oct. 6)
Football loses to unranked ASU in disappointing fashion: instant, recap (Oct. 8)
Volleyball climbs to the top of Pac-12 standings with win over Oregon: recap (Oct. 9)
November:
Men’s soccer clinches Pac-12 title with victory over UCLA: recap (Nov. 3)
Football builds momentum after a dramatic win over Oregon State: takeaways (Nov. 4)
Women’s soccer snaps five-game road losing streak with Apple Cup victory: recap (Nov. 5)
Men’s soccer ends regular season play with first loss, falls to Oregon State: recap (Nov. 10)
Football takes down Oregon in Eugene to snap three-year losing streak: column (Nov. 12)
Men’s basketball handed shocking first loss of season courtesy of Cal Baptist: recap (Nov. 17)
NCAA title hopes dashed for men’s soccer after losing to Creighton in the second round: recap (Nov. 20)
Football redeems itself from 2021 catastrophe with road Apple Cup win recap (Nov. 26)
December:
Volleyball falls in first round of NCAA tournament to end the season, loses to TCU: recap (Dec. 2)
Keegan Cook steps down from Washington volleyball to take the head coaching job at Minnesota: reference (Dec. 12)
Volleyball hires longtime assistant coach Leslie Gabriel as new head coach: reference (Dec. 26)
Football caps off whirlwind season with 2022 Alamo Bowl triumph: recap (Dec. 29)
February:
Women’s track team sets new NCAA record in distance medley relay: recap (Feb. 3)
Women’s tennis starts the year with five-match win streak after sweeping Boise State: recap (Feb. 3)
Women’s basketball stuns No. 2 Stanford on home court: column (Feb. 5)
Men’s golf upsets No. 2 Auburn in match play: recap (Feb. 10)
Women’s tennis defeats No. 9 Vanderbilt at ITA Championships: recap (Feb. 11)
Men’s club hockey takes down Utah to earn Pac-8 Tournament crown: reference (Feb. 12)
Men’s basketball overcomes Oregon at home with overtime win: recap (Feb. 15)
Men’s tennis breaks losing streak with the fifth consecutive victory over Oregon: recap (Feb. 17)
Women’s basketball beats Oregon on senior day, defeating the Ducks for the first time since 2016: recap (Feb. 19)
Men’s club hockey wins Round 1 of ACHA West Regionals against No. 14 East Texas Baptist: reference (Feb. 23)
March:
Men’s basketball drops Apple Cup after a disappointing home loss: recap (March 2)
Baseball set 21st-century run-record in Jason Kelly’s home head coaching debut with a 32-7 win over Northern Colorado: recap (March 3)
Senior Petr Hruby records first-ever collegiate win at Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic: recap (March 7)
Stellar start to the season continues for baseball as walk-off homer boosts team to first conference series win: recap (March 11)
Men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins’ controversial return for the 2023-24 season is announced, recap, column (March 12)
Softball blasts its way past No. 19 Oregon to win the series: recap (March 12)
Women’s basketball advances to WNIT Great Eight with victory over Kansas State: recap (March 24)
Fifth-year Baylee Klingler’s walk-off home run punctuates softball’s sweep of No. 18 Arizona: recap (March 26)
Baseball wins series over No. 7 UCLA, first series win of the year over a ranked team: recap (March 26)
Women’s basketball gets revenge against Oregon to advance to Fab 4 of WNIT: recap (March 26)
Gymnastics advances to NCAA Regional Final after upsetting No. 12 Auburn and Southern Utah: recap (March 30)
April:
Women’s tennis sweeps Washington State on senior day: recap (April 22)
An upset win over No. 28 Cal closes out regular season for men’s tennis: recap (April 23)
Baseball secures series win over USC with a late eighth-inning comeback: recap, (April 29)
May:
Crew runs the table over Australia at the 2023 Windermere Cup: recap (May 6)
Softball snatches series win against No. 6 Stanford: recap (May 7)
Baseball wins Sunday matinee to take the Apple Cup: recap (May 7)
Men’s track and field wins first Pac-12 Championship in school history: recap (May 14)
Baseball’s sweep of No. 24 Oregon bolsters chances of making College World Series: recap (May 14)
- Softball’s miracle comeback in final inning advances team to Super Regionals: Recap (May 21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.