Year in review: Husky sports

September:

October:

Volleyball climbs to the top of Pac-12 standings with win over Oregon: recap (Oct. 9)

Football loses to unranked ASU in disappointing fashion: instant , recap (Oct. 8)

Days after earning the No. 1 ranking, men’s soccer takes down No. 5 Stanford for sixth straight win: recap (Oct. 6)

November:

Football takes down Oregon in Eugene to snap three-year losing streak: column (Nov. 12)

Men’s soccer ends regular season play with first loss, falls to Oregon State: recap (Nov. 10)

Football builds momentum after a dramatic win over Oregon State: takeaways (Nov. 4)

Men’s soccer clinches Pac-12 title with victory over UCLA: recap (Nov. 3)

Men’s basketball handed shocking first loss of season courtesy of Cal Baptist: recap (Nov. 17)

Football redeems itself from 2021 catastrophe with road Apple Cup win recap (Nov. 26)

NCAA title hopes dashed for men’s soccer after losing to Creighton in the second round: recap (Nov. 20)

December:

Football caps off whirlwind season with 2022 Alamo Bowl triumph: recap (Dec. 29)

Volleyball hires longtime assistant coach Leslie Gabriel as new head coach: reference (Dec. 26)

Keegan Cook steps down from Washington volleyball to take the head coaching job at Minnesota: reference (Dec. 12)

Volleyball falls in first round of NCAA tournament to end the season, loses to TCU: recap (Dec. 2)

February:

Men’s club hockey wins Round 1 of ACHA West Regionals against No. 14 East Texas Baptist: reference (Feb. 23)

Women’s basketball beats Oregon on senior day, defeating the Ducks for the first time since 2016: recap (Feb. 19)

Men’s tennis breaks losing streak with the fifth consecutive victory over Oregon: recap (Feb. 17)

Men’s basketball overcomes Oregon at home with overtime win: recap (Feb. 15)

Men’s club hockey takes down Utah to earn Pac-8 Tournament crown: reference (Feb. 12)

Women’s tennis defeats No. 9 Vanderbilt at ITA Championships: recap (Feb. 11)

Men’s golf upsets No. 2 Auburn in match play: recap (Feb. 10)

Women’s basketball stuns No. 2 Stanford on home court: column (Feb. 5)

Women’s tennis starts the year with five-match win streak after sweeping Boise State: recap (Feb. 3)

Women’s track team sets new NCAA record in distance medley relay: recap (Feb. 3)

March:

Men’s basketball drops Apple Cup after a disappointing home loss: recap (March 2)

Baseball set 21st-century run-record in Jason Kelly’s home head coaching debut with a 32-7 win over Northern Colorado: recap (March 3)

Senior Petr Hruby records first-ever collegiate win at Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic: recap (March 7)

Stellar start to the season continues for baseball as walk-off homer boosts team to first conference series win: recap (March 11)

Men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins’ controversial return for the 2023-24 season is announced, recap, column (March 12)

Softball blasts its way past No. 19 Oregon to win the series: recap (March 12)

Women’s basketball advances to WNIT Great Eight with victory over Kansas State: recap (March 24)

Fifth-year Baylee Klingler’s walk-off home run punctuates softball’s sweep of No. 18 Arizona: recap (March 26)

Baseball wins series over No. 7 UCLA, first series win of the year over a ranked team: recap (March 26)

Women’s basketball gets revenge against Oregon to advance to Fab 4 of WNIT: recap (March 26)