An antidote to climate apathy

Nestled in a stone column, a bronze plaque in Wyalusing State Park reads:

“Dedicated to the last Wisconsin passenger pigeon … This species became extinct through the avarice and thoughtlessness of man.”

Hundred twenty-four years after that memorial was erected, we still fail to escape the epithet the pigeons ascribed to us. Our failure is a symptom of apathy, which infects both climate optimists and pessimists.

A symptom of the optimist is putting too much faith in a planet-saving miracle that does not, and will never, exist. On the contrary, a symptom of the pessimist is abandoning hope and wallowing in a pit of climate doomism. However, the species that apathy endangers do not have the privilege to choose between these two perspectives.

I don’t know how aware species are of the climate crisis, but I believe they feel the absence it creates — coral reef deaths, bulldozed forests, decimated populations. If the Earth was gone tomorrow, I would mourn the first warm day after a Midwest winter, laughing with my family, and drinking Culver’s root beer. I doubt waking up to find your family dead, or your entire home irreversibly ravaged, are losses any species would fail to notice.

To eulogize a species like the passenger pigeon may be a uniquely human experience, but to grieve a home is not. The only difference is animals are forced to adapt with the change in order to survive. Humans have the opportunity to mope over our burning planet, while simultaneously fanning the flames.

I recognize that we are, in a sense, already too late. Climate change will not end just because someone starts using reusable straws or stops buying clothes from Shein. Nonetheless, this is no excuse to succumb to apathy. Allowing yourself to care about something that appears hopeless is the most courageous and valuable initiative anyone can take toward saving our home.

Because of my love and respect for our planet, my despondency will never translate to passivity. This is what separates me from the optimist and the pessimist — regardless of our collective grief and the dismal circumstances, I refuse to stop caring.

Surely after 124 years, we have run out of excuses for continuing to drive species to extinction and demolishing our only home. Without swallowing empathy as an antidote to apathy, the monument displaying our epithet (if any should exist) will read:

“Dedicated to the last human. This species became extinct through the avarice and thoughtlessness of their own kind.”

Reach writer McKenna Sweet at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mckenna_319

