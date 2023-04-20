Death by Juicy J

Editor’s note: Pseudonyms were used in this article to protect students’ identities.

If you’ve never greened out, consider yourself lucky.

Imagine all of a sudden that you can’t seem to inhale. Your mouth is desert-dry, and you can feel each thumping heartbeat in your chest. The room is spinning like a nightmare-ish Tilt-A-Whirl, and you’re frozen in place. Words are pirouetting around your brain, yet you can’t seem to speak. You may literally think you are dying.

“It's the classic edible story where you start to eat some and you don't feel it. You eat some more, and you think you don’t feel it,” second-year student Mary Jane, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, reminiscing on her first time experimenting with DIY edibles. “Then we ate a little bit more… OK, we don’t feel it. We ate more. We don’t feel it. We ate a little more. Then sh-t f-cking hits the fan.”

Whether someone underestimated the learning curve of trying edibles for the first time or a well-versed stoner got too cocky, the experience of over-ingesting weed, or “greening out,” is profoundly humbling, if not extremely terrifying.

I’ve spent the better part of the last week talking to UW students about the times they flew too close to the sun with their weed escapades, ending up in a nail-biting, mind-bending state.

Another second-year student, Julia Adams, regaled me with the ridiculous theatrics of acquiring marijuana from a guy at her summer camp while underage.

“We had scoured the internet for people who would sell us weed,” Adams stated. “This was Halloween, my junior year of high school, and we drove to this boy and Venmoed him $5 for a little pre-roll.”

The painstaking process of acquiring weed finally fulfilled, Adams and her friends’ night only got wilder. Minutes after finishing the blunt, Adams noted that “literally immediately everything turned into a force field.”

“I was looking around the backyard like, ‘Oh my god, this is not happening to me,’” Adams said. “I'd heard about it, but I've never had a bad time with weed. I'd go in between laughing and jiving to sobbing. I could feel my body shaking like I was cold, but I couldn't see it. I would look at my hands, and I wasn't shaking.”

Shaking, anxiety, and high emotional turbulence were all pretty characteristic of greening out, until Adams’ high turned for the worse.

“My friends turned into PlayMobil. Like, their hands were like this,” Adams said before proceeding to transform her hands into the classic c-shape of the plastic figurine.

As illustrated by the Playmobil scare, detachment from reality and even visual and auditory illusions are indeed a possible and intense effect of greening out.

“They brought me inside, and I was sitting on the floor of this girl’s bathroom and I was looking around. I was like, ‘Oh man, we’re in one of those fake IKEA bathrooms,’” Adams recounted. “I was like, convinced we were at IKEA. And also, for context, this is my ex-best friend, and the reason I had a really hard time ending the friendship is because she took care of me that night. I felt indebted to be friends with her.”

Moral of the story, don’t allow your friendship to be predicated solely on the basis of salvation from death by Juicy J.

Another harrowing tale comes from UW second-year, Penelope. There seems to be a learning curve of underestimation that can come with the alternative ways to ingest marijuana — one culprit being the bong. This second-year’s story is a testament to an unsavory mix of bongs, anxiety, and weddings. At the time of disaster, Penelope was attending her brother’s wedding, faced with an invitation from the bridesmaids, a prospect difficult to decline.

“I hadn’t hit a bong in like, two years or some sh-t. I didn’t realize that you can just hit the corner, not the entire bowl,” she recounted, already off to an unfortunate and accidentally self-sabotaging start. “I lit the whole bowl for like five seconds, [and] they were like, ‘Wow, you really hit that, huh?’”

Accidentally outsmoking the bridesmaids quickly snowballed into a ride on the aforementioned mental Tilt-A-Whirl of terror.

“I felt like I was stuck inside a loop,” Penelope said. “We were outside and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t remember where I was. I stood up and my vision went black, like I thought I was gonna pass out, but I made it inside. I went back to my room where my sister was and I was just laughing hysterically.”

In these green situations, a little empathy can go a long way. The student quoted her sister’s reasoning that being too high feels as if “there's a little monster inside of me saying, ‘Help me! Help me!’ But I just can’t stop laughing.”

Just when you think you’ve braced yourself for the usual side effects of greening out like anxiety, uncontrollable laughter, and maybe nausea, this student illustrates that you never quite know exactly how overingesting will affect you.

“I went to bed and I was trying to fall asleep, and my eyes were flicking open and closed,” Penelope said. “I woke up at 2 a.m. and my eyes were completely dried out because they had been flickering the whole night.”

In my extensive research trying to gain a perspective on the experience of a marijuana overdose, (involving sleuthing in the fringes of Reddit on pages like r/Trees, and r/ShittyStonerTips) I’ve noticed that greening out usually doesn’t result simply from smoking an old-fashioned blunt. Marijuana overdose is far more likely to occur when experimenting with edibles and methods that involve high potency THC products, such as bongs, dab rigs, cannabis concentrate and vape cartridges, according to Florida-based substance use disorder treatment facility Boca Recovery Center.

While marijuana proponents tend to uphold the narrative that weed is impossible to overdose on, everyone experiences varying reactions to the THC compound. For some, the results can be extremely adverse, especially when large quantities are ingested — if you are trying marijuana for the first time, it's probably in your best interest to be cautious and ingest in moderation — lest you end up anxious, shaking, and with Playmobils for friends.

You may want to reject the lonely stoner stereotype and make sure you have someone to watch over you to ensure safe cannabis consumption. If you find yourself greening out, make sure you get to a safe space, hydrate and consume sugar. You may consider calling emergency services for a friend if they are intensely paranoid and in a state of distress. Though greening out can be terrifying, those of age can still properly indulge in silly times simply by being cautious with new forms of cannabis and not overestimating your tolerance.

Reach contributing writer Frannie Myers at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @frannei1

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.