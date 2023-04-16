Our blip is worth saving

In Colin Beavan’s novel, “No Impact Man,” he experiments with living a life of a net zero carbon footprint in New York City — any consumption renders zero waste. He deconstructs his wasteful habits and comes to the conclusion that by consuming convenience, like a single-use Starbucks cup, we widen the gap between the world and the life it provides us with. Instead of chopping broccoli stems and boiling water yourself, a fully assembled meal just appears prepared and packaged at your front door.

Yes, skipping over an hour-worth of meal prep saves you time, but it also removes the process of harvesting ingredients and forging a hearty connection to your food.

If we keep skipping over the journey, then what really is our destination? Essentially, this convenience, at times, spares us from living. With that compromise, we take for granted our planet’s beautiful bounty.

But, to what extent does this compromise of our own lives impact the Earth’s life?

“Humanity is definitely making the Earth very difficult for humans and a wide variety of species to live on,” teaching professor in the department of astronomy, Chris Laws, said. “The Earth, itself, is in absolutely no danger.”

Yes, the Earth may stand beyond the wrath of human exploitation, but what will this depleted skeleton look like? Will volcanic ash blanket the sky as her clefts convulse, heaving for a measly breath? Will the most extensive forms of life only exist at the frigid, sunless depths of the ocean?

Thinkers like Laws recognize that the Earth has existed far before and will exist far after the anthropocene. But just because our existence may be a mere blip in the span of Earth’s life, that doesn't make that blip unworthy of holding on to.

In some capacity, parts of the world do end with us.

No more will there be strangers to hold doors open for.

No more will there be reverberation of car windows from your favorite song.

No more will there be climbing to be done on trees.

No more will there be smiles at the other end of your phone calls.

No more will there be hands to hold underneath the table.

Unlike a single-use Starbucks cup, these simple exchanges are, themselves, a beautiful act of consumption. However, these meaningful acts of consumption are bound to go extinct if we don’t halt our excessive waste of Mother Earth’s bounty. Like any mother, her reproductive powers are meant to advance humanity, but, instead, are exploited.

Reach contributing writer Sarah Newman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25

