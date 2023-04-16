Reimagining buildings

It is impossible to walk around the U-District without seeing several cranes tower against the backdrop of a cloudy sky.

An ever-increasing number of new buildings is not unique to UW. In fact, the amount of building space in the world is projected to double in the next 40 years.

With this in mind, it should also be noted that buildings are significant contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions. According to Architecture 2030, building operations produce about 27% of global CO2 emissions, while the infrastructure materials and construction of built environments contribute about 13%.

Architects recognize the importance of implementing sustainability in their work.

“We have a real outsized opportunity to change the trajectory of how we use resources on the planet,” Robert Smith, a principal architect at LMN Architects and project manager for Founders Hall’s architecture and design team, said. “One project’s just a little drop, but an important drop, [so] we can steer the entire path of how the industry works.”

Several building projects prioritizing sustainable initiatives came to fruition over the last five years, such as the San Juan Basin Regional Green Stormwater Infrastructure Facility, which manages stormwater treatment for the Health Sciences Education Building. Additionally, Founders Hall has a full-mass timber structure that acts as a carbon sink, removing carbon from the atmosphere and locking it up in the wood.

According to Chris Hellstern, the living building challenge services director at Miller Hull, a crucial challenge for educational institutions like UW is reimagining and updating their existing infrastructure.

The “reimagining” taking place across UW’s campus is due in part to its green building standards.

The UW green building standards have several measurable targets, including a mandate that new UW projects must achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold rating or use Seattle’s Living Building Pilot program framework, another green building certification system.

LEED is a system that gives out credits based on its impacts on climate change, human health, water resources, biodiversity, the green economy, and community and natural resources. Most of its credits relate to embodied and operational carbon emissions. LEED Gold, the standard required for new UW buildings, is the second highest LEED rating at 60 to 79 points.

Hellstern views certification systems like LEED as tools for attaining sustainability goals. Amid the challenges of budgeting money, time, and resources, LEED acts as a guide that pushes for the continued incorporation of sustainability performance features that meet performance targets.

“It’s a common tension in these kinds of projects to say how much can we invest in day one in creating a building that’s going to be more sustainable across its lifespan compared to maybe making a bigger building or having a less expensive building,” Smith said.

According to Smith, passive sustainability systems utilize natural resources such as sunlight and wind to minimize the energy usage of a building. Founders Hall avoids using air conditioning systems that produce potent greenhouse gasses. Instead, the building uses operable, motorized windows that open at night to cool itself down.

Kate Westbrook, a principal architect at LMN and lead designer for Founders Hall, sees these systems as opportunities to foster resilience and adaptability amid ever-changing environments, especially on college campuses.

The planning and design of sustainable buildings necessitates the careful consideration of many factors, including site, climate, and building positioning within environmental contexts. This process requires an integrated team, including mechanical engineers and envelope specialists, to plan the building and develop an energy model.

Westbrook described energy modeling as a process of gathering information on the building envelope, such as insulation and glass type and incorporating these technical details into a comprehensive digital model. The team then analyzes the model to understand the building’s performance and its ability to support both the building and its users.

Teams also take into account the potential social and environmental effects of projects. Hellstern highlighted the critical impacts that design decisions have on supply chains, worker safety, ethical labor practices, air and water quality, and the well-being of communities.

“Architects have a real responsibility to become involved in a policy and advocacy side to really help raise the level of sustainable buildings for all communities, and we need to do that at scale and we need to do it now,” Hellstern said.

As the building industry shifts in the last decade before the 2030 deadline, a wave of change is needed. This wave starts with the sustainable visions and actions of people like Hellstern, Smith, and Westbrook.

One drop at a time.

Reach writer Myla Janssen at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mylajanssen

