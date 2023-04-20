Smoke signals

As a horoscope enthusiast and occasional frequenter of dispensaries, I jumped at the opportunity to conduct academically rigorous research (consult my favorite, heely-clad budtender at American Mary) and pair strain names with star signs. Keep reading to find your perfect strain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19):

Donkey Butter

Capricorn, you are the ambitious, headstrong enforcer of the zodiac, meaning some may call you a buzz-kill. Don’t listen to them. Your drive and dedication will be seen for their brilliance by those who matter. Much like the strain Donkey Butter, you can be an acquired taste, but those who know you, love you. Donkey Butter, true to its name, has a pungent aroma and buttery flavor, a true individual, just like you, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18):

Stephen Hawking Kush

Aquarius, you are the visionary of the zodiac. You are always innovating and striving toward a greater understanding of the world around you, much like the legendary physicist Stephen Hawking. This makes Stephen Hawking Kush your perfect strain. A high CBD varietal with flavors of pine and cherry, Steven Hawking Kush is just as inspired as you, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Where’s My Bike?

Dreamy and creative Pisces, you have many strengths, but being grounded in reality is not one of them. Where’s My Bike? is the perfect strain to match your cerebral, head in the clouds, and occasionally forgetful energy. Where’s My Bike? is a hybrid cross between Amnesia and Biker Kush with pear and menthol flavors, and is just as enlightening as you, Pisces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Green Crack

Courageous Aries, you like to tackle the world head on, echoing the energizing effects of the sativa-dominant hybrid strain, Green Crack. You are competitive and driven, but all this takes energy, making Green Crack the perfect strain for you. With tangy, mango-forward notes, this strain packs an energetic punch and is just as fiery as you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

High Society

Taurus, you love the finer things in life. Whether it’s shopping the latest trend, or indulging in your favorite meal, you love sophistication, making High Society your perfect strain. With a rich flavor reminiscent of coffee and uplifting effects, this strain is just as indulgent as you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Many of your haters will call you two-faced, Gemini, but block out that noise. What some see as duplicitous, is really your energetic and flexible nature. You are never satisfied doing just one thing, making the exuberantly named Alaskan Thunder Fuck your perfect strain. Its herbal odors of pine, menthol, and sage, and its energetic and talkative effects are just as complex and full of energy as you.

Cancer (June 21- July 22):

Emergen C

Cancer, you are the most sensitive and intuitive member of the zodiac. These traits allow you to be there for others in times of stress, just like Emergen C. Be careful that you don’t overextend yourself, as you don’t want to end up needing it yourself. Like its namesake, Emergen C has a strong smell of orange juice and a range of soothing and creative effects, much like you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22):

Lumpy Space Princess

Leo, your symbol is the lion, and it is an appropriate one. You are strong, fiery, and love being in the spotlight. You often feel like you are the center of your universe, and your regal, extra-terrestrial ambition makes Lumpy Space Princess the perfect strain for you. It has a sour flavor with notes of banana, and produces strong, happy effects.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sep. 22):

Obama Kush

Virgo, you are the organizer of the zodiac. You have an unrivaled ability to plan and create order out of chaos, much like an effective president. Obama Kush is, therefore, your perfect strain. With flavors of fruit like plum and grape and herbal notes like sage, Obama Kush’s invigorating effects are perfect for you, Virgo.

Libra (Sep. 23 - Oct. 22):

Cereal Milk

Much like cereal milk, you are perfectly balanced, Libra. While cereal milk is the perfect marriage of sweet and creamy, you are the arbiter of balance in the zodiac. Cereal Milk is a potent sativa strain with an ice cream flavor and notes of vanilla. Cereal Milk will leave you feeling even more balanced, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21):

Electric Banana on Fire

Scorpio, your reputation as one of the most intense zodiacs precedes you. Much like the strain Electric Banana On Fire, your passion and depth of feeling can come off as overwhelming at first, but there is no better friend when times get tough. Electric Banana on Fire is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Banana OG and Hell Face on Fire, and is just as wild as you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Punch Drunk Ape

Sagittarius, you may be the scholar of the zodiac, but your planet, jovial Jupiter, has its influence on you, too. Your intelligence and humor combined are reminiscent of the strain Punch Drunk Ape. Punch Drunk Ape is a mellow indica with strong grape aromas perfect for your next documentary binge, Sagittarius.

