The earth is gone and my grandfather will cry

In my family, we have a running joke. Every time we are outside for a sunset, my cousins, brother, and various in-betweens of parents and aunts and pseudo-parents race to beat my grandfather to say:

“You know, the color’s really just because of the particulates in the air.”

My grandfather was a high school science teacher up until the early 2000s and an environmentalist from birth onwards. He did his master’s thesis in the 60s on trumpeter swans dying from swallowing leaded bullets in the river (and kept several in one of the farm’s body freezers for a time, which gave my grandmother the fright of her life when she opened the deep freeze to find tarp-wrapped and child-sized objects — good god, she thought, he’s finally snapped).

He religiously turns off lights when he leaves the room, installed solar panels back in the 70s to heat the house’s water, and went through a phase where he timed every family member’s showers on a stopwatch. He’s a self-sustained small cattle farmer who reverently tends his vegetable garden. He is possibly the only person I know who is more enthusiastic about thrifting than I am.

My grandfather’s commitment to trying to preserve this world in his small, desperate way is something I am acutely proud of. When you look at the world through my grandfather’s eyes, you can believe, for just a second, maybe, that if we all try our best to maintain, to reduce, to make things last, all will be okay in the end — that the climate crisis that has been predicted will look at humanity, trying, in all our small ways, old tractors and vegetable gardens and hopeful solar panels in gloomy western Washington, and say, I see your love. I see how you try. That is enough, that is enough, and I will come back some future day.

But then I look at the sunset from the bed of the hay truck, wind in my face, as I race my cousin and brother and father to beat my grandfather to it, to say you know, the color is really just because of the particulates in the air.

And then I remember.

My grandfather does not say a lot, but every movement he makes is a promise to try, and try, and try to be good — but we are small, each of us humans are so small, and the real cosmic horror is the greed of people too wealthy to be affected, condemning the rest of us all.

And yet. And yet. I sit every summer on my grandparents’ porch, and I help my grandmother make jam, and I sort their trash into four piles: compost, cows, recycling, trash.

And yet. And yet. Every time I see the sunset, even though I always feel the urge to spit out, youknowthecolorisfromtheparticulatesintheair, I sit before this great beautiful thing, a miserable, marvelous representation of the destruction of our world, and want to cry for the sheer impossible glory of all of it. I cannot stop our slow decline. I want to, for my grandfather’s sake, if no one else’s.

The climate crisis is predicted to trumpet our anthropocenic end in 2050. I will be forty-eight. My grandfather, if he is still alive, will be a hundred and three. Our family does not have a great track record for passing a hundred, and I do not think he expects to reach it.

But if the end does come, I hope it is at sunset, and I hope the world is glorious. I want that to be the thing to tell me that our time is up. I hope that I am outside to see it, that I am sitting beside my one-hundred-and-three-year-old grandfather in the bed of the hay truck, barreling towards a home we will not reach.

I don’t think, even as the air becomes too ragged to breathe, I will be able to stop myself from trying to beat him to the punch as the world fades out.

Reach writer Abigail Boyer at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites

