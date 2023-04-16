The hunt for hallucinogenic mushrooms on campus

As I pushed through the crowded Quad, the cherry blossoms pulsed pink neon. The “Golden Teacher” mushrooms I’d taken were kicking in — all 5 grams of them — and my warped senses were at odds with the crowds.

I had come to campus not to enjoy the trees, but the fungus below them. UW’s campus is home to hundreds of mushroom varieties growing right around our feet, and I had a mission to find as many as possible while enduring their psychoactive effects.

This wasn’t my first time tripping, but it was my first time with such a large dose. Three grams is considered normal, with five and greater a “Heroic” dose. I’d never been foraging before, so I got in contact with some people who knew their ’shrooms. Jackson Wright and Jack Turner are both members of the UW Student Mycology Club.

“During the fall, you can go foraging with the club here and there,” Turner said. “But in the winter and most of the spring, there's not much growing outside.”

Casual and dedicated mushroom enthusiasts alike routinely go foraging, or gathering up wild mushrooms. While they couldn’t take me foraging until the fall, they have plenty of other club activities.

“So that’s one of the areas we've been trying to develop as a club,” Turner continued. “We’ve done movie night, arts and crafts. We’ve collected a bunch of mushrooms that we found, brought them in, and had people try to identify them.”

They were still able to advise me on foraging. According to Wright, the best way to forage is to go out with a particular species in mind and only pick those, to always have experts help you identify them, and to be humble.

“No one’s perfect at identifying mushrooms, no one knows everything,” Wright said. “If you want to know what it is, take really good photos of it, and send it to PSMS.”

Wright and Turner both recommended the Puget Sound Mycological Society, or PSMS. They host free mushroom identification clinics every Monday at the Center for Urban Horticulture. Their first clinic this spring is likely to be in mid-April.

Asked what I could expect to find in terms of campus fungi, Wright and Turner laid out three categories: edible, psychedelic, and toxic, of which UW enjoys all three. Some tasty and safe mushrooms include shaggy mane, oyster, and puff balls. Amanita muscaria, the famous red and white “Mario” mushrooms, are poisonous, ruining my plans to eat them while watching the new “Mario” movie.

As I made my way toward the woods at the south of campus, the third variety of mushroom bled back into my hazy mind. I was looking for “wavy caps,” a psychedelic variety with characteristically broad brown caps promising to unlock new parts of my mind.

Around Drumheller Fountain, passersby continued to bleed into each other. The midday sun was obscured by clouds, the light now felt blinding, and my temples vibrated like jackhammers; apart from the crowds, I felt great. I’d chosen the busiest time to forage: the Cherry Blossom Festival or, as a dad I overheard call it, “the Super Bowl, but for trees.”

Kody Zalewski is the co-director of the Psychedelic Medicine Alliance of Washington (PMAW) and a UW-published neuroscientist who advocates for the mental health benefits of psychedelic mushrooms. Studies have shown psilocybin (the operating psychedelic chemical in mushrooms) to benefit patients with PTSD, major depressive disorder, and all sorts of addictions.

“It seems like there are long-term changes in the brain [after using psychedelics],” Zalewski suggested. “Which might play a role in inducing the brain to create new connections and get out of many of these habit-forming behaviors.”

Zalewski helped PMAW push for Seattle to decriminalize mushrooms in 2021, so shroomers can rest easy knowing UWPD won’t bust them for tripping. Within Seattle, police are instructed not to enforce laws against adults cultivating and consuming mushrooms, though distribution is still illegal.

When asked about how to ensure a good trip, Zalewski invoked the importance of “set” and “setting.” One’s mindset going into a trip, as well as where they find themselves, will determine whether a psychonaut has a pleasant voyage.

“So, being in a more chaotic environment might be more prone to inducing some of the bad trips,” Zalewski said. “Versus sitting in your dorm room with a couple of close friends and listening to relaxing music.”

Penetrating deeper into the wooded area, the clamor of tourists gave way to a serene rustling of leaves. Though it may not have been what Zalewski had in mind, the promise of fungal treasure helped me relax in spite of my soggy surroundings.

Zalewski also recommended PSMS for verifying mushrooms before you eat them as well as Fireside Project, a number to call if you are experiencing a bad trip, which will get you in touch with volunteers trained in counseling people through unpleasant psychedelic experiences.

“I also strongly recommend having someone there who is sober and of sound mind to keep an eye on you,” Zalewski added, reinforcing the commonly held belief of the importance of a “trip sitter,” as the community parlance goes.

My sitter watched anxiously as I scrounged through the undergrowth. Moss clogged my fingernails as I clambered over dead logs; the shrooms pulsing in my temples assured me there were others nearby, pulling me forward like a dowsing rod.

As I traipsed down the last stretch of forest path, I resigned myself to a shroomless forage. I’d turned over too many logs and thoroughly soaked my boots, not to mention the once-blissful high suffusing out of my head, leaving only a dull thrumming.

At the base of the trail, where the soft dirt again joined concrete, my sitter stopped me. In the crook of the corner between paths grew a smattering of little brown button mushrooms — a consolation prize for my fungal efforts.

Taking care not to smush them, we gathered them into our baggie. I’ll be at the first PSMS meeting this month to make sure they’re safe to eat, if I can resist the urge to try them first.

Reach writer Cormac Wolf at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cormacwolf

