The paradox of weed consumerism

If you smoke weed, you’ve probably visited a modern-looking dispensary where you were greeted by a friendly budtender, and introduced to a variety of joints, edibles, and flowers. Maybe you’ve checked out different strains on Leafly, and found one guaranteed to make you giggly, but not too anxious. Perhaps you’ve purchased a grinder from Amazon, or splurged on a new pipe at your local smoke shop.

The United States embarked on a new era of cannabis commercialization and consumerism in 2012 when Colorado and Washington became the first two states to legalize recreational cannabis. Since then, 19 other states have followed suit, and a nearly $16 billion cannabis industry has emerged. In 2022, Washington state raked in $515.2 million in income and license fees. A popular dispensary in Seattle, Uncle Ike’s, brought in $564,733 in untaxed sales in December 2021.

Other retailers are making money from the cannabis industry too. Urban Outfitters sells a mushroom shaped grinder for $39, a “Mary Jane Shower Curtain” for $34, and a “Garden Party Rolling Paper Set” for $30. Seth Rogen, a prominent comedian vocal about his love for weed, sells handmade ashtrays at upwards of $285 for the modern cannabis connoisseur.

Money is certainly being made, and the acceptance of weed in popular culture often seems to stem from that fact. Despite its ability to generate profits and increase the accessibility of weed, the United States’ multi-billion dollar cannabis industry seems to contradict its own rhetoric by racializing its consumers, and limiting who can make money.

According to Michele Cadigan, a graduate student in the department of sociology, those who consume cannabis are stereotyped. When people of color seek to purchase cannabis, they’re perceived by budtenders as consuming for the sole purpose of getting high, and lacking the refined tastes of their white counterparts.

On the other hand, when white people buy weed, they are viewed as a sort of cannabis connoisseur who “consume for experience and for taste,” Cadigan said. These consumers are portrayed as using cannabis as a tool in the process of self-optimization, improving how they work, study, and sleep.

Ann Frost, a professor in the law, societies and justice department, said imagery surrounding drug use has historically been aligned with stereotypes about people of color. The idea that people of color consume drugs in a different, more criminal way than white people persists even in the age of growing acceptance and widespread legalization of marijuana.

These stereotypes have tangible consequences. According to American Civil Liberties Union data that tracked marijuana arrests from 2010 to 2018, Black populations are subject to marijuana-related arrests at consistently higher rates than their white peers. This data exists despite the fact that both demographics report using marijuana at similar rates.

These perceptions may also influence disparities in retail ownership. In the early days of legalization in Washington, licensing practices gave white retailers an edge. To get approved for a license in this lottery system, applicants needed both a large amount of economic capital, as well as a clean criminal record. This process favored white applicants, who generally have more access to economic capital and are less likely to be subject to criminalization.

Additionally, those who participated in the medical cannabis industry prior to legalization were shut out of Washington state’s recreational cannabis industry.

“Everyone I know from the medical days was somehow unable to qualify to do exactly what they were already doing,” Aaron Barfield, president of Black Excellence in Cannabis, said. “We all risked our lives and our livelihoods in order to legitimize this business, and then they take that and just turn us into thugs and drug dealers when it’s time for us to be included in this new multi-billion dollar regulated industry they created.”

Now, Washington state is attempting to amend disparities in retail ownership through social equity in cannabis legislation. Through this legislation, over 40 licenses will be distributed to applicants who meet the criteria, and it is intended to favor those who have a history of a cannabis conviction, live in a disproportionately impacted area, and make less than the state's median household income.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is aiming to prioritize those disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, and who were blocked from securing cannabis licenses in the early days of legalization. However, this legislation leaves out the pioneers of the cannabis industry in Washington state.

“The social equity applications, it’s not for any of the pioneers from the industry, this is based on people with criminal records, it’s not for us at all, it's just another scam,” Barfield said.

In Washington state, only 4% of cannabis retailers are Black-owned. Nationally, that number drops to 2%. Moreover, the majority of licenses available in Washington are in counties with bans or moratoriums on the sale of cannabis.

“They’ve got a whole lot of people fooled,” Barfield said. “This is not right, what they’re doing is not right.”

As weed becomes increasingly accepted in popular culture and more accessible to those who use it, consumers must be mindful of the larger environment of the cannabis industry. The next time you buy a joint, edible, or flower, ask yourself who is profiting, who is being marginalized, and how your purchase fits into the bigger picture.

“With cannabis, you have all of these problems of inequality and trauma emerging,” Cadigan said. “We need racial equity in the industry, there’s a lot at stake in the industry in terms of being able to heal communities that have been harmed by the war on drugs.”

Reach writer Scarlet Hansen at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hansenscar

