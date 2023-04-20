What does cannabis equity look like?

Despite cannabis being legalized in Washington state since 2012, the war on drugs has created long-lasting impacts on the Black community that still exist today. Cannabis equity looks beyond releasing incarcerated people with cannabis-related offenses. It reduces cannabis arrests amongst Black people and creates generational wealth by increasing Black-owned cannabis stores.

The war on drugs can be traced back to the 1970s when former President Richard Nixon began to criminalize drugs — including cannabis — which targeted Black communities. The war on drugs expanded police funding, which increased incarcerations for nonviolent drug offenses.

Diving in, a large issue in cannabis equity is the underreporting of criminal justice data in the United States. The immensely complicated system of local, state, and federal criminal justice databases prevents the federal government from knowing the exact number of people incarcerated for cannabis, according to the Last Prisoner Project.

Defining who is a “cannabis prisoner” is the biggest challenge in finding the exact number of people incarcerated. Many reports only account for people incarcerated in long-term state and federal facilities. They do not account for people in local and county jails, juvenile correctional facilities, Indigenous county jails, and immigration detention centers.

This lack of knowledge on the exact number of people incarcerated from cannabis offenses has made it difficult to know the true scale of the problem.

In 2019, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee launched the Marijuana Justice Initiative that grants “pardons to people with a single misdemeanor conviction on their criminal record for adult marijuana possession prosecuted under Washington state law.”

That same year, the governor signed SB 5605, which removed marajuana related offenses off an individual’s record if convicted of misdemeanor in the state of Washington.

The aforementioned initiative and bill are small steps toward the right direction to alleviate the long-term impacts that come after being incarcerated.

Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) is an RSO focused on creating a community for students impacted by drug use or who may have used drugs at any point in time.

Desiree Vera, SSDP’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion coordinator, focuses on education that emphasizes the war on drugs and the impacts on communities of color through her work.

“Having incarceration on your record can disqualify you from a lot of different job opportunities,” Vera said. “It can disqualify you from different types of funding for school. It can do a lot of different things that just disenfranchise you from being involved in your citizenship and your rights.”

These pardons and conviction removal processes “can be long and expensive,” according to CEO of Leafly Yoko Miyashita. Instead, the state could consider automatic expungements which would allow any cannabis-related offense to be completely removed from someone’s record without having them apply for these expungements. Instead, state or local officials would be in charge of performing them. [CQ] [CQ, page 11]

Over-policing in Black neighborhoods has led to Black people being nearly four times more likely than white people to be arrested for cannabis possession, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Implementing automatic expungements would immediately relieve the incarceration impact and allow people an opportunity to live a life without bars.

“The Black community was frankly targeted by the war on drugs in general,” Vera said. “When you support the group that was targeted by that war as they venture into improving their individual and community’s lives by making a profit from this industry, I think it's a positive thing.”

Preliminary findings in a report by the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Institute at UW suggests a reduction of cannabis arrests, but not in racial disparities.

“It starts with ‘how does someone end up being convicted for something like this?’,” Vera said. “It has part to do with interactions with law enforcement.”

For example, the rate at which Black drivers are searched compared to white drivers is roughly double, according to the StanfordOpen Policing Project. This number may even be higher because the data only accounts for state patrol, which doesn’t include local Seattle police where the majority of Black residents live. [CQ]

Over-policing in low-income neighborhoods, racial profiling, and other racially biased police practices increase disparities and minimize the potential positive impacts of cannabis legalization.

On our own campus, it is illegal to possess, smoke, distribute, or manufacture cannabis on UW property, including housing such as residence halls and apartments. Because UW is a public institution that uses federal dollars, it must comply with federal laws around cannabis despite state regulations.

If a student is caught on campus with cannabis, they will be given a verbal warning unless the situation escalates further. If a student is caught with cannabis at the UW residence halls or apartments, Housing & Food Services (HFS) has procedures in which they address the issue.

While releasing individuals is a step toward the right direction, prioritizing automatic expungements and pushing for the total decriminalization of marijuana must also be taken seriously in the fight for true cannabis equity.

Reach writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

