What I will miss when the Earth is gone

I have always found comfort in nature’s ability to remind me of my insignificance.

After four years of living on the West Coast, I still find myself amazed by the Pacific Ocean — the eastern coastline of Vancouver Island, the sea to sky highway views. The push and pull of the waves and the neverending vastness of the water is something I can only describe as an embodiment of power. The ocean is strong, far stronger than I will ever be.

Nature holds such power, and yet humanity has taken hold of our fate on this planet.

If we are strong enough to destroy our home, shouldn’t we be strong enough to fix it? The optimist in me is driven by the belief that nature still has a chance, and that humanity still has hope.

Hope is what I’ll miss most when the Earth is gone. I see hope in the eyes of little kids at science museums and the voices of protesters pleading for change. Hope lives within everyone who picks up litter off the street immediately after someone drops it.

The fate of humanity’s place in this world is largely driven by megacorporations mining and extracting resources to further their consumerist agenda, emitting hazardous materials in the process. It can be hard to hold on to hope when faced with capitalism’s ability to remind you of your insignificance. The reminder that power has shifted away from nature and into the sole hands of 26 billionaires.

When the Earth is gone, so is the spirit of everyone who poured their energy into picking up trash on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, creating solutions to the rising sea levels for coastal communities, and protecting the ocean’s horizons from being covered with smog. When the Earth is gone, the dreams of every little kid who believed they could change the world will be, too.

When hope is gone, so is the Earth.

