What not to wear

In the age of the Internet, it’s easy to find an outfit on a discounted site. With most of us being broke college students, it’s more accessible to buy from brands like Shein, H&M, or even scour Urban Outfitters’ sale section for something in our price range. However, the instant gratification from “add to cart” that the fast fashion cycle preys on has a massive impact on the warming of the planet.

According to research from the UN’s Environment Programme, the fashion industry produces 2 to 8% of global carbon emissions, and fabric dyeing is the second largest cause of water pollution. Not to mention, plastic microfibers are estimated to make up 35% of microplastics in marine environments and are known to remain in soil for decades, according to Science Direct.

Shein, one of fast fashion’s biggest offenders, uses manufacturing methods that produce the same amount of carbon dioxide as about 180 coal power plants.

“Moreover, investigation by Greenpeace Germany in November 2022 found that 15% of SHEIN’s products contain concentrations of hazardous chemicals that breach EU regulatory limits, further exposing the environmental and human health risks of SHEIN’s fast-fashion model,” Synthetics Anonymous 2.0 stated in their December 2022 report.

So, what can we do? It may be unrealistic to expect every student to completely give up fast fashion altogether, given the affordability compared to sustainable brands. In a survey of 26 anonymous students, cost was the biggest barrier to shopping sustainably, tied with eco-friendly brands not matching their style. A lack of time to research sustainable brands or sift through thrift stores came in second, followed by a lack of knowledge about sustainable alternatives.

There’s still places where some students within the UW community aim to challenge these narratives by providing advice and resources on slow fashion. Green Greeks is an RSO aiming to promote sustainability within Greek life and around campus. Students Riley Ramirez, Jordan Genuario, and Grace Mackinlay are project leaders for the club’s Green Thrifts project, which focuses specifically on fashion sustainability.

“One of our goals among Green Greeks is to create a community among people who have an interest in the environment,” Ramirez said. “I think one of our main goals is to stay positive about eco-consciousness and the state of the environment.”

As we approach the 2030 irreversibility threshold, the fight against global warming becomes more and more imperative. A good place to start is your own community.

“Primarily, [the Green Thrifts project] focuses on sustainable fashion and counteracting fast fashion in the Greek community,” Genuario said. “Essentially, we do a clothing drive where we collect clothes around the Greek community that people would otherwise throw away or donate, but we repurpose them and have a big pop-up where we then sell the clothes and any profits we make go to an environmental charity.”

The next Green Thrifts pop-up will be at the Earth Day Eve celebration April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the HUB Lawn.

One of the biggest challenges facing sustainability in fashion is overconsumption, with 40% of clothing bought never being worn in some countries. Microtrends on social media only exacerbate this issue, as there’s a strong pressure to constantly keep up.

“It’s not realistic to be constantly adhering to the changing times of fashion,” Genuario stated. “It’s too quick.”

Like Genuario suggested, it helps your wallet and the environment if you borrow or trade clothes, instead of buying new ones. However, microtrends online can still be tempting. To prevent buying into them, it helps to wait before buying new clothes. One technique is to wait 24 hours before buying anything online, as it can help you decide if you really need or even want it. There is absolutely nothing stopping you from loading up your cart, daydreaming, and then closing the tab.

The good news is that thrift stores, which are incredibly environmentally healthy, are the most common places UW students shop. Large chains, namely Goodwill and Crossroads, are the most popular, followed by other, local small business thrift stores.

Ramirez, Genuario, and Mackinlay all agreed that Crossroads is the best on the Ave, which can help if you’re new to thrifting and need a place to start. In fact, there’s five thrift stores on the Ave alone, which no doubt contributes to students being able to shop sustainably. And, if students are feeling more adventurous, leaving the U-District gives access to an abundance of thrift stores scattered across Seattle, particularly in Capitol Hill and Fremont.

If you don’t have the time or energy to go out and shop, online thrift stores may be better suited for you. Brands like ThredUp aim to create a sustainable fashion future through online consignment, and their prices are similar to Goodwill’s. Customers can also send them bags of unwanted clothes for shopping credit, and what ThredUp doesn’t want to sell will be donated.

Other online thrifting routes include consumer-based marketplaces like Depop, Poshmark, or even Facebook Marketplace.

Repurposing often unworn clothes is also a great way to freshen up your wardrobe without hurting the environment. The MILL, located beneath McCarty Hall on North Campus, has high quality sewing machines, sergers, and even an embroidery machine that students can access with just a swipe of their Husky Card. Don’t worry if you’re not familiar with the machines, because the MILL also offers courses on how to use them.

If you’re not particularly crafty, don’t take that as an excuse to throw your unwanted clothes away: If they’re in good condition, they can be sold at places on the Ave such as Red Light Vintage, Crossroads Trading, or Lucky Dog Clothing. If you don’t want to go through the work of selling, you can always donate them to the drive-thru Goodwill Ravenna donation site near University Village or work something out with your friends.

“Being in the Greek system, at least, there’s so many clothing items that people don’t even really wear in my sorority,” Genuario said. “I feel like, instead of going out and thinking you need to buy a new item for this event upcoming, it’s easier to just communicate with people or do a little swap.”

It’s important to remember that even though fast fashion is easy to shop from, it causes long-lasting environmental problems. Buying with intention is important, and retailers without commitments to preventing environmental damage should be a last resort.

To learn more about a brand’s contribution to the climate crisis, the Green Thrifts project managers recommended looking up the brand’s environmental, social, and corporate governance reports.

Stop the cycle, slow down consumption, and don’t be afraid to ask a friend to share.

Reach contributing writer Julia Dudley at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @juliakdudley

