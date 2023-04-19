I got high and wrote this article

Editor’s note: The following piece was written while the writer was incredibly high, and is featured in this year’s “Green Edition” with articles of similar sort.

Two joints. One night. Zero friends. Just kidding, I have Isabella.

“Draw a self-portrait.”

Oh, sh-t , OK.

I start drawing shoes. They are so ugly, but at least they aren't Velcro. I hate Velcro. I don’t care if you are a little kid. I don't care.

“But, like, people need them,” Isabella complains about adults owning Velcro wallets.

They are so loud, like so loud. Velcro wallet owners might as well announce their presence to the entire store. Yeah, show the whole world you have money, and you’re going to spend it. Like a boss.

“Please, sir, I beg of you, take my card. I insist … my money — all of it!”

Well, so much for a self-portrait. Next, Isabella challenges me to draw various objects to see how accurate they are.

“Draw a giraffe,” she commands.

Beautiful. They hear out of their horns.

“Draw a story," she implores.

You mean like “Emily in Paris?” OK, I’ll draw a French woman. I've never even seen the show. “Oui oui, bisou.” Kisses. I am haunted by “Emily in Paris.”

I find myself having filled up a page with sea creatures. What is this, sixth grade? But I just keep going. The variety. The details. I take an artistic journey through the centuries. Renaissance. Impressionism. Modern. Human Style. Picasso. Peppa Pig. All of them. It’s so fun. You know how artists will paint a painting within a painting? Wait, no, like a painting of an art gallery. Imagine how hard that would be because you're not only painting the painting, but you also have to paint the paintings in the painting.

“Huhhhh,” Isabella groans, obviously displeased.

And then it hits us — we are so hungry. It is time to bake brownies. We make the brownies in silence. Then, we play Lana del Rey, and it is awful. We have no eggs, so I add chickpeas to my brownies. Yummy. Aquafaba.

Then, our roommate walks into the kitchen. She is not real. We can’t look at her. If we can’t see her, she can’t see us.

"What are you guys up to?" she asks. Alright, apparition, have it your way.

"Uh … brownies," we reply. Wait, who said that?

I think she knows that I know. I can see it in her eyes. She can’t try the brownies. We must prevent that at all costs. Then she’ll know for sure.

"OK, have fun," our roommate says, fading back into the matrix. We place the brownie mix in the oven.

The brownies are done now. I eat. My brownies, they are dirt. The brownies are wet and sticky. We post it to our food account on Instagram.

“Not too bad, once you get past the texture, how we made it, and the look of it.”

