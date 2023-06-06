‘I’m leaving UW with no regrets’: Saeed Mahamood named as Husky 100 recipient

Since he was young, Saeed Mahamood always knew he wanted to go to college. Growing up in Seattle, attending UW was his dream after high school.

Despite his excitement, Mahamood’s first year at UW was rough. Being a first-generation college student, navigating things from large class sizes to using the degree audit were unfamiliar and difficult. When he was just starting to feel more comfortable, the pandemic hit and brought an entirely new challenge.

“My UW experience has been very dynamic,” Mahamood said. “I was really switching on and off of environments. I really do like that; I think it will set me up for a future that might not be as static — you never know what the future is going to hold for you.”

Because of the lack of college planning resources Mahamood was afforded, deciding on a major was a daunting task. He knew he wanted to go to medical school, so he ultimately decided to pursue biology. In his junior year, he decided to take a fifth year to complete a double major in public health because he felt it focused more closely on his true desire: directly helping his own Somali community.

Mahamood is Somali American and grew up in a large Somali community in the greater Seattle area. He has witnessed health care-related disparities in his community, such as language barriers in hospitals, distrust in physicians, and misinformation about vaccines.

Mahamood cites his mom being denied painkillers during labor as one of many examples of racial stereotyping causing distrust in doctors in the Somali community.

“There's only so much non-Somali physicians can do in terms of cultural competency when working with Somali communities,” Mahamood said. “I’m more likely to trust my own people, just because they speak my language, they look like me, [and] they are from the same culture as me.”

During the pandemic, misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine ran through Mahamood’s community. However, he emphasizes that this was remedied by Somali doctors starting vaccination campaigns and dismantling the stigma behind getting vaccinated.

Through working as a COVID-19 tester in the summer of 2020, Mahamood witnessed how he could combine his knowledge of Somali culture, like speaking Arabic, with his school coursework to ensure patient advocacy. He credits this experience as the official turning point in his college career where he made the official decision to become a doctor.

“It’s something that shaped me,” Mahamood said. “I definitely want to help people who come from these communities: people who are Somali, people who are Arabic-speaking, people who are Muslim-presenting, people who are Black, people who share the same identities as me. I think that light on people’s faces when they see ‘I can trust you’ — that was my full circle moment at UW where [I saw] what I’m learning in my classes is important.”

Mahamood is interested in becoming a primary care provider, citing that many people in the Somali community go to primary care as their first line of contact with health care. This makes it even more important to have that interaction go comfortably for them in order to keep a relationship and build trust.

In addition to this work, Mahamood is involved in a mentorship program at Rainier Beach High School, where he uses the challenges and struggles he faced navigating college as advice for students who were in his shoes. He strives to level the playing field for students who come from under-resourced and underfunded high schools in applying to and thriving in college.

It was a career advisor who he works closely with at the high school that nominated him to apply for the Husky 100 award, an award that highlights UW students who are utilizing their time as a Husky to make an impact outside of the classroom.

“I don’t think there’s very many people who go back into their own community,” Mahamood said. “I think my Husky 100 experience would be a bit unique compared to other people. As opposed to helping another community outside of mine, I instead turned around and looked within.”

Prior to receiving the award, Mahamood hit a rough patch. He questioned whether his involvements like the mentorship program were actually making a difference and faced insecurity over not being able to walk the graduation line with his friends. Being honored with the Husky 100 award “breathed new life” into him, providing validation about his decisions and commitment to his community.

“It felt like the work that I’m doing is appreciated and the work that I’m doing is beyond myself,” Mahamood said. “I think getting that award really made me feel like what I did, it does definitely matter.”

Looking ahead, Mahamood hopes to wrap up his final year at UW and attend medical school. He advises all students to not fall victim to imposter syndrome and compare themselves to others who ultimately are each leading their own individual lives.

“I’m leaving UW with no regrets,” Mahamood said. “I think had I not taken that fifth year, had I not taken that other degree, I would have felt so regretful. I chose to follow my passion, [and] when it comes down to handing me my double B.S., it’s going to say my name.”

