A brief history of UW campus development

Given the significant amount of stress UW causes its students, it can sometimes be difficult to see UW as anything other than, well, a university. But try, for a moment, to think back to the first time you saw Mount Rainier towering over Rainier Vista, framed by the line of trees and Drumheller Fountain. It’s the kind of stunning view that stops tour groups in their tracks.
We often take it for granted, but that view — and UW’s campus as a whole — is the result of decades of planning.
“In some ways, what we have as the University of Washington was achieved through a certain amount of luck, frankly,” architecture professor Jeffrey Karl Ochsner said.
The development of UW’s current campus began when it outgrew its old location. According to the UW Libraries’ “No Finer Site” special collection, “[The old campus] buildings were overcrowded and poorly maintained. There was a need to relocate the campus to a site that would allow for expansion and, in the opinion of the Regents, to remove it ‘to a distance from the excitements and temptations incident to city life and its environments.’”
The campus as we know it today, however, only began to take shape when it was decided that Seattle’s 1909 Alaska Yukon Pacific Exposition (AYP) would be held on campus.
In his article “Rainier Vista from the AYP to the University of Washington” for The Pacific Northwest Quarterly, Ochsner explains that the organization of UW stands apart from earlier college campuses in its relationship to the surrounding nature. Ochsner argues that this is because Rainier Vista was designed by the Olmsted Brothers for a fair, and not a university.
“Because the buildings would disappear, [Olmsted] could design to emphasize the spectacular, something he would not have done for a collegiate campus, a place of study and learning,” Ochsner wrote in the article.
The buildings from the expo may have long disappeared, but the ghost of the AYP continues to haunt UW to this day, persisting in the form of the campus’ landscape and spectacles such as Rainier Vista.
“The fair also terraced the land, it cleared the site, it put in place a lot of walkways,” Ochsner said. “And although the buildings of the fair were temporary, the walkways and the changes in the landforms were permanent.”
Per Ochsner’s article, the developments made in service of the AYP were followed in 1914 by campus additions planned by Charles H. Bebb and Carl F. Gould, which became known as the regents plan. This plan — in combination with an earlier plan led by the Olmsted Brothers — is what eventually led to the creation of the Quad.
“So what you get, then, in the core of the campus is really quite remarkable,” Ochsner said. “If one of the early plans had been built on, it wouldn’t have been possible. But they weren’t.”
We continue to reap the rewards of this strange sequence of circumstances. But the development of campus didn’t stop there, and probably won’t stop for quite some time.
Completed in fall 2020, the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health is one of the newest additions to campus. Designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, a West Coast architecture practice, the center has already won numerous awards for its design, such as the Design Build Institute of America’s Award of Excellence in the Education Building and the American Institute of Architects’ Seattle chapter’s Awards of Merit.
According to the School of Public Health’s website, “generous natural light and common amenities including kitchens, eating areas, wellness rooms and gender neutral bathrooms are available on all floors.” UW’s architectural history isn’t relegated to the past; it continues to evolve around us, and will continue to grow in ways that we can only imagine.
How does a modern student engage with all this architectural history? Architecture professor Alex Anderson urged students who are new to architecture to start small and to not worry about the big picture.
“That small scale aspect of architecture is the scale of architecture that we have the most contact with,” Anderson said. “If you think about when you encounter a building, you certainly see it from the outside, but your real experience of it has much more to do with the small scale things of the building. And it’s not just materials and details, but it’s also how the sound works, how it affects your senses as a whole.”
So the next time you’re running down Rainier Vista to make it to your next class on time, fighting for your life in the Suzzallo Reading Room during finals week, or even just relaxing in your dorm room, take a moment to consider the built environment around you.
Where did it come from? Why does it look the way it does, and how does it make you feel? It may not sound like much, but as we’ve seen, the answers to these questions are often far more complicated –– and fascinating –– than they first may seem.
