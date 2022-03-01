Huskies taking advantage of new Softball Performance Center

For years, the Washington softball team has had two options for its winter practices: play outside in the pouring rain or practice on an indoor football field at Dempsey Indoor.
But now, squeezed in between Nordstrom Tennis Center and Dempsey Indoor, and steps away from Husky Softball Stadium, is a gem for the Huskies. The new Softball Performance Center, which broke ground in February 2021 and opened in the fall, has changed everything for UW student-athletes and coaches alike.
The 5,500-square-foot building was completed in time for winter training and is equipped with three hitting tunnels, AstroTurf, and automatic nets that can be moved up and down to allow for infield drills.
Mortenson Construction and SRG Architects led the fully donor-funded $5.25 million project.
Washington head coach Heather Tarr said the biggest advantage of the performance center is its privacy. Although the softball team uses Dempsey Indoor frequently for full team practices, the amount of time it took to set up nets and equipment between track and field, football, and softball practices made it unfeasible for just one or two student-athletes to use the facility by themselves.
Now, the Huskies can access the Softball Performance Center at their own convenience, utilizing pitching machines and cameras that track the exit velocity of their hits.
“It’s literally game-changing,” Tarr said. “Even for one person being able to go in there and hit when they want, I mean it’s unreal to have that opportunity. It’s so cool for our gals that come here and get really good at what they want to do.”
Most appreciative of the new facility are UW’s veterans, who have experienced the facility’s effect on practice schedules first hand.
“It’s super nice to have our own performance center because we didn’t have our own space before,” senior Madison Huskey said. “It’s nice to just have our own space that we know is ours and we can use it any time we want. We’re just super grateful as a program to have the backing and the support from donors and fans and people who continuously support our program.”
The new UW softball performance center is “game changing” according to head coach Heather Tarr. Huskies have three hitting cages with automatic nets and can access the facility at any time as opposed to converting Dempsey Indoor for every practice. pic.twitter.com/ylCGhOdpSV— Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) February 14, 2022
Huskey’s senior teammates SilentRain Espinoza and Megan Vandegrift have been frequent visitors to the hitting cages before practices, getting in extra swings during times they were unable to previously.
“[Espinoza and Vandegrift] of all people have been able to know what it’s like to not have it and then they’ve been using it so much, just the two of them,” Tarr said. “It's cool to see that.”
The construction of the Softball Performance Center is the first major project for UW Athletics since the completion of Husky Ballpark in 2014.
Mortenson will also be the builder for the Basketball Training & Operations Facility and Health & High Performance Center on the current site of the Hec Edmundson Pavilion Pool. The Pavilion Pool officially closed at the beginning of winter quarter and construction on the basketball facility is scheduled to be completed in 2024.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.