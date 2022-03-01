‘If you want to make money, study STEM’: Are UW buildings saying this, too?

As the economy evolves to seek out students in certain academic fields (i.e. computer science, engineering, and data science), the contrast between STEM and humanities majors only grows starker.
Some students might see this difference through the buildings at UW. After all, the recent additions to campus like the Bill & Melinda Gates Hall for Computer Science & Engineering or the Life Sciences Building fall under the STEM umbrella. This leads me to wonder: Is there actually a definitive architectural disparity between STEM and humanities buildings?
Let’s take Padelford Hall as an example. Infamous for its labyrinth-like interior design, the building was completed in 1967; its rain-stained concrete facade and slow-moving elevator do not deny the building’s antiquity.
However, most students might not realize the academic diversity within Padelford Hall’s yellowing walls. Some honorary mentions include the department of mathematics, statistics, American ethnic studies, English, and gender, women & sexuality studies — a harmony of the sciences and liberal arts.
Let’s go even further back in time to 1908, when Bagley Hall was built. This seemingly dingy building serves as the home for the department of chemistry. I say “seemingly” because Bagley’s renovated classrooms and laboratories are excellent learning spaces.
Not all humanities buildings are outdated and shabby. The School of Law occupies Gates Hall, erected Sept. 12, 2003, which features one of the nicest UW libraries and only grants access to law students.
The supposed trend of breathtaking STEM buildings versus not-so-glorious humanities buildings does not apply to much of UW campus because, truthfully, most buildings here are just old.
At a university with a rich history that dates back to 1861, it is difficult to distinctly associate a building’s aesthetics with a specific field of study. Students in both STEM and humanities majors must learn in UW’s archaic halls.
Numerous introductory math and science lectures take place in Kane Hall, the brutalist icon of Red Square that was finished in 1971. Suzzallo Library (constructed in 1926), prides itself in its collegiate gothic beauty and welcomes students of all academic fields for lengthy study sessions.
The handful of polished architectural additions belong to UW’s most notorious departments: computer science, business, engineering, and biological sciences. In these fields where ever-evolving knowledge calls for advanced facilities and technology updates, it makes sense for the university to invest in newer buildings — especially when considering that campus resides in the heart of Seattle’s growing tech market.
The debate regarding the increasing STEM versus non-STEM gap could be addressed by renovating the interior of humanities buildings. This can ensure better learning environments for humanities majors while preserving UW’s notorious gothic architecture.
While some might argue that UW simply does not have extra resources for such renovations, renovation projects are actually more than achievable. With ongoing constructions like the Foster School of Business’ Founders Hall, we cannot deny the inequity of funding for STEM versus liberal arts buildings. Shifting UW’s focus for new building investments might be the first step in closing the STEM versus non-STEM gap — at least when it comes to our physical structures.
The increasing popularity of STEM can discourage some humanities majors. When the university remains indifferent about improving the learning spaces for the humanities, social sciences, and arts, students can feel as if their academic fields are unimportant and even neglected.
Studies of philosophy, history, writing, and languages hone the human gift for introspection, complex reasoning skills, and an appreciation of the liberal arts — the very qualities that distinguish us from any other species in the world. These fields hold as much significance as the scientific fields; it is crucial for UW to recognize and further uphold this reality.
On the other hand, I find comfort in the aesthetics and beauty of the liberal arts structures that adorn the Quad. Throughout seasons of brilliant cherry blossoms or barren branches, they have captured the campus’s elegance for more than 70 years. Such history arguably aligns with the delicate nature of the humanities, which directs students toward their field’s classical roots.
Why not let these historical buildings include more STEM classes? In fact, the department of economics occupies Savery Hall, which is one of the “outdated” liberal arts structures, even after being newly classified as a STEM discipline. Why not let some humanities classes occupy the brand new science buildings? As seen in Padelford Hall, the architectural design does not always have to hinder academic diversity.
Yes, the liberal arts may not wholly require technology and facilities as advanced as the sciences. But we should not let the trending glorification of STEM majors overshadow the humanities.
Reach contributing writer Jennie Jeon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jenniejeonn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.