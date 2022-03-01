OPINION: HFS exploits and silences resident advisers

Editor’s note: All sources have requested to remain anonymous to protect their identities and are referred to with pseudonyms in this story.
Resident advisers (RAs) are dropping like flies across campus. Increasing housing rates paired with poor compensation and disregard for students of color only scratch the surface of issues students have had while working under the watchful eye of Housing & Food Services (HFS). They should be able to voice their concerns without the threat of losing their positions and housing.
In autumn of 2017, HFS proposed its renovation plans for the North Campus phase of the $850 million Housing Master Plan. With the exception of Haggett Hall’s planned demolition, these changes were completed in 2020. This made some of the housing costs for North Campus equivalent to West Campus.
In case you didn’t get the email from HFS, it’s planning on raising prices next year for housing and dining. A proposed 3.59% increase in housing rates and a 1.80% increase in operating expenses will be reviewed by the Board of Regents on March 10.
As a result, new and returning RAs will have to deal with increasing rent with no change in compensation or quality of the residence halls.
The most recent and accessible 2020-2021 contract states that RAs are given $18.21 per day of the academic quarter into their dining account — equivalent to a level 4 dining account — $37.50 per quarter into their laundry account, and housing at a “rate equal to the cost of the room.”
The RA position is appealing in part because of quality housing and a steady pay — but HFS is not providing that. If they’re going to increase rent and dining levels costs, they need to ensure that the housing they provide is quality housing. Older residence halls may have the historic, gothic architecture of UW, but the amenities are outdated and RAs are left to deal with the consequences.
Current RAs Aaron and Mary both explained that an RA residing in an “older” residence hall receives insufficient amenities compared to newer residence halls but still gets the same compensation. For example, in legacy buildings such as Haggett, RAs have to share a community bathroom with their residents while being compensated at the same rate as an RA on West Campus with a private bathroom.
Quick disclaimer: Being an RA does not count as a job — hence the designation “student leader.” Because of this distinction, they are allowed to log a maximum of 19.5 hours. If they go over, they must be considered (and paid as) an employee, which HFS doesn’t want.
“I work probably 19 to 24 or 25 hours a week,” Aaron said.
Jacob, who recently quit his RA position, said he worked over 52 hours one week.
Of course, HFS prevents RAs from logging these extra hours. So they are not only being undercompensated, but also overworked.
As if it couldn’t get any worse, these student leaders are getting their financial aid cut as a result of their RA position.
“They count [compensation] as a scholarship,” Jacob said. “I did not get as much as I needed to.”
HFS promotes diversity within their organization. However, it’s evident in the way that students of color are treated that there is a massive lack of support for those students. Jacob recalled racist encounters with at least three supervisors as well as blatant ignorance for concerns regarding his and his peers’ identities.
“They market the RA position towards low-income students of color because they wanna be able to put us on a poster and say that they are a diverse organization,” Jacob said.
According to some RAs, HFS actively seeks out students of color for the RA position.
“In my class, when the people were selected, you could just tell they tried to get people that were diverse,” Mary said.
Many current and former RAs began to notice red flags during the application process. The process includes submitting an application, sitting down for an interview, and either being hired on the spot or taking a course which could result in getting hired or cut.
“Some people were instant hires, which, to me, is totally unfair, because I took this class for credit and paid for it,” Mary said.
Not only is there uncertainty during the application process, but applicants are also told the RA position is very competitive, and that there will always be someone to take their spot.
“There was always this kind of message that you were not necessarily disposable, but something similar,” Aaron said.
You might be thinking: Why don’t they just quit? Well, many of them can’t. HFS gives RAs only 72 hours to move out after leaving their position. This is not an adequate amount of time for students to find housing — much less affordable housing.
As a part of their contract, RAs must defer any requests from the press, “including [The Daily] to a supervisor or HFS Communications and Marketing.”
RAs should not be scared to speak up about how they are being exploited and underappreciated at their own school.
Talks of organizing against HFS have been circulating, and RAs have every right to do so. HFS can promote themselves as inclusive and supportive of its students, but not allowing them to stand up for themselves and their peers is a big part of the issue.
Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon contributed to reporting on this story.
