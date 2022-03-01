The best and worst of UW’s architecture

With diverse architectural styles, combined with the backdrop of Pacific Northwest greenery, UW is known for its beautiful campus. However, there’s a stark contrast between the architecture styles on the outside and the interior upkeep of different buildings on campus, so architecture remains a polarizing subject.
With the exception of the Quad, buildings of every style are placed together around campus, often creating a unique visual juxtaposition. In Red Square, brutalism meets gothic with the concrete giant Kane Hall and the picturesque Gerberding Hall. By Denny Yard, we have the university’s oldest building, Denny Hall, right beside PACCAR Hall, a much newer building.
Students surveyed on r/udub appeared to be fans of contemporary buildings like PACCAR Hall and the Life Sciences Building. Completed in 2010 and 2018, respectively, these buildings were designed with sustainability in mind, utilizing large amounts of glass for atrium-style layouts that allow for natural light to shine in on sunny days.
Though they are visibly more modern than others on campus, shared elements of brick and glass make the Life Sciences Building and PACCAR Hall subtly blend in with existing buildings in other departments such as the Gallagher Law Library and the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building.
Gothic buildings like Suzzallo Library and those that make up the Quad have become emblematic of UW and are top contenders for the best exteriors on campus. While Suzzallo boasts its famous reading room, buildings in the Quad like Smith Hall are known for underwhelming interiors. In the past, Smith Hall has had issues with maintenance and accessibility. In early 2020, Smith Hall got a new elevator after two quarters of unreliable service.
One building that has a surprisingly pleasant interior is Gould Hall.
“I spend lots of time in Gould Hall, which, despite its rather forbidding exterior, has a bright and dynamic interior,” architecture professor Alex Anderson said. “The court in Gould [Hall] is a great place to have a coffee and to bump into students and colleagues.”
When surveying students about their least favorite buildings — for both functional and aesthetic reasons — a few names came up more than others. Students brought up brutalist buildings like Condon and Kane Hall; nearly 70% voted that they did not like UW’s brutalist architecture.
Padelford Hall has been deemed one of the worst functional buildings at UW. Attempting to get to an office in Padelford can often involve frustration and disorientation despite the thorough directions provided by your English or math professor. Often described as a maze, the building is four stories tall and made up of three disconnected wings.
“If a building isn't intuitive and [doesn’t] follow universal design, it’s a bad building,” second-year student Grace Yang said. “Aesthetics don’t matter if I get lost in the building.”
Even buildings that are tricky to navigate or visually unappealing have upsides. Buildings that are generally disliked such as Padelford Hall, Haggett Hall, McMahon Hall, and Loew Hall have amazing views of Lake Washington and the Cascades. While there seems to be a general consensus about the buildings at either end of the spectrum, the only way to know for sure what buildings suit you or haunt you is to go explore campus.
Reach contributing writer Caroline Carr at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @CarolineJCarr
