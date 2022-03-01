The Theodor Jacobsen Observatory: A look at history and the stars

The UW has a rich history dating back to its inception, and the Theodor Jacobsen Observatory is a significant, yet often unknown, part of it. The observatory is the second-oldest building on campus, and serves to teach the public about astronomy.
The observatory was initially built in downtown Seattle in 1891. The first astronomer at the university, Joseph Taylor, received $3,000 from university regents to construct the building. Taylor worked on the observatory himself, constructing the wood frame while teaching astronomy classes.
When the observatory moved with the university to its current location in 1895, the money that Taylor had been given had mostly run out. There were leftover bricks from the reconstruction of Denny Hall, so Taylor used those in the construction of the new observatory.
In the past, Taylor would be alone in the building all night, looking up into the night sky with the telescope. In the late 1800s, there was no accurate way to keep time in Washington state, so the astronomer would use the observatory to keep track of astronomical time.
“As you probably know, the Earth rotates like a really good clock,” Bruce Balick, professor emeritus in the department of astronomy, said. “And if you look through a narrow slit to the south, you’ll see … well-known constellations and stars passing through the slit. And the time at which they pass through the slit is astronomical time. So [if] you know the positions of the stars, you know about the rotation of the Earth; and when that star, some particular star that they chose, passes through the slit you start your clock. It is now on time.”
The telescope itself is connected to a large concrete pillar in the ground so that it is secure and does not move with the wind. The telescope and dome rotate, so different stars can be seen depending on the positioning of the instruments. The dome where the telescope sits rests on steel balls, and can be moved with strings that sit along its base to reorient the opening to where the telescope is pointing.
For the past couple of years, the Theodor Jacobsen Observatory has been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, a mix of faculty and undergraduate volunteers hold events there twice a month for participants to learn more about astronomy and catch a glimpse of the variety of stars and planets that can be seen on a clear night.
“A typical night will be two speakers [who] will come in and give one half-hour talk each, and then we’ll have a bunch of different activities,” Catalina Zamora, the outreach coordinator for the Theodor Jacobsen Observatory and a third-year astronomy and physics student, said. “While people are doing that, some groups will go up and look at the big telescope and a member from the Seattle Astronomical Society will come in and they will give a presentation usually relating to what the speakers were talking about.”
Zamora and Balick expect the Thomas Jacobsen Observatory to reopen this spring. Admission is free, but requires registration through the astronomy department’s website.
Reach writer Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.