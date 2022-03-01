Turn your study stress into a study sesh

As campus comes to life after a January spent online, it’s time to review the best places to study. UW’s beautiful campus has countless locations to learn or kill time outside of your dreary dorm building. Whether you like background noise or silence, friends or privacy — there’s a place for you. Below are the coziest study spaces and when to visit during the school week.
The HUB
“The HUB is a really good place [for group work] ... they have a lot of really great booths,” fourth-year student Brian Dallaire said. “And that’s like one place we can eat on campus this year. So that’s like the only place we can hang out.”
Not only does the HUB offer plenty of tables for group work, solitary studiers can also find comfortable seating by a fireplace. Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the HUB is a convenient location to get work done on campus. Despite being the center of student activity, the HUB has seating areas with noise level held at a chatter. You can also take a break and fuel your brain with a trip downstairs to the Husky Den Food Court.
Mary Gates Hall
Located near Red Square, Mary Gates Hall is a central location for students to study. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mary Gates Hall has plenty of tables and chairs fit for a group project. The noise level is comfortable enough for conversation; you won’t have to experience the awkwardness of talking in a silent room. Stop in for a Starbucks coffee or snacks until 3 p.m. or for convenient undergraduate advising.
Music Library
If you are in the Quad on a school day in the afternoon, take a moment to sit in one of the most beautiful windows on campus. The Music Library bay window is a gorgeous spot to read or study. The quiet wood library is classic in it's design, and the view of the Quad is one of a kind.
Odegaard Library
An ode to the Odegaard hot chocolate machine, behind the giant question mark next to the library’s entrance is a delightful caffeine fix. Odegaard also offers a variety of seating and study spaces on campus, from the silent third floor in the stacks to booths and comfortable chairs on the first floor. Often packed with students, the noise level is anywhere between quiet conversation and loud chatter. Resources such as computers and printers are available to students as well on the second floor. If you need to cram late at night — until 10 p.m. — Ode is your place.
Foster Business Library
Located in Paccar Hall, Foster Business Library is available to students Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Paccar Hall also has coffee and snacks available at Orin’s Place and plenty of seating for a quick lunch or group study spot between classes.
“[For group work], Paccar team rooms are really nice,” third-year student Ashleen Nair said. “They have a whole set-up with white boards … There’s a lot of little areas and nooks to just chill and study.”
With noise at a light chatter and the hustle of business majors about, Paccar is an inspiring place to study for all UW students.
Parnassus
A staple since 1951, Parnassus is great for the early bird studier. Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Parnassus can be found in the basement of the Art Building. The noise level is perfect for casual work. Parnassus also has off-the-chart refreshments. The student-run cafe offers an assortment of coffee and teas, sandwiches, salads, and more. Let your eyes wander the walls of student artwork and get inspired while studying at Parnassus.
Suzzallo and Allen Libraries
No list of campus study spaces would be complete without the grand Suzzallo and Allen Libraries. Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., these libraries’ resources and space are unmatched. Many students study in the stained glass reading room, but if silence isn’t your thing — and long lines are — check out the Starbucks on the first floor.
“Oh my god ... I would say [the wait is] like 20-30 minutes. It’s very busy in there,” Nair said.
For students looking to beat the Suzzallo Starbucks rush, Mary Gates Hall is a great option for a nearby Starbucks fix. But Dallaire, who works at the information desk of the Suzzallo, said the key is punctuality.
“When it’s not busy, I like to go there,” Dallaire said. “The best time is when we open at 9 a.m. — right when we open, [it’s] completely empty.”
Tateuchi East Asia Library
When you are looking for a quiet space and comfortable seating, look no further than the Tateuchi East Asia Library. Located on the third floor of Gowen Hall, this library gets plenty of light through its stained glass windows. This mini Suzzallo off the Quad is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are no refreshments, but the water fountain in the hall is noticeably cold. Find privacy among stacks of East Asian literature while enjoying access to the many computers and printers.
