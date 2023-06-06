My unemployed friend on a Thursday

Upon entering college, I was stunned at the array of clubs and extracurriculars that were presented to me. There were clubs for niches that I had never even considered. I put my name on several email lists and even spent a week on a no-cut ultimate frisbee team, only to realize that I did not care for half of these things, nor did I bring athletic shoes to college.

But after getting my footing at school and popping into tons of clubs, I, like most, found a handful that felt natural and stuck with many of them to this day.

I have found that hobbies serve two general purposes: stress relief and social connection. The beauty of many clubs is the way that they manage to take an individual hobby and turn it into an avenue for socializing. Things like crocheting or poetry become communal in a way that feels very unique to the university setting. Moving on from this doesn’t mean that the hobby is less valuable, just that it now may serve a different role in your life. Instead of being a way to meet new people, it can rather be a way for you to decompress and spend time with yourself.

As I attend the final meetings of the clubs that have shaped me for the past four years, I am faced with the unfortunate reality that many of these outlets don’t transfer into the real world seamlessly. Some things I’m interested in could potentially become careers, or die off completely once I leave the environment that created them.

In the age of startups and Etsy shops, young people are faced with too many voices telling them to monetize everything they enjoy doing. I try to tune them out and instead view certain interests as things worth doing for their own sake. The transition from spoon-fed hobbies and convenient social structures of college is surely going to be difficult, but it is an aspect of post-grad life that is imperative to your well-being.

Maybe you spent four years in STEM and neglected your creative side, so it’s time to try sewing or ceramics. Maybe you're like me and have very little artistic capabilities, so you opt for something mindless like paint-by-numbers, beading, or collaging. Pursuing soothing activities like these can be key to stress relief. On the other end of the spectrum, you can use your spare time to get out of the house and move your body.

If you have also noticed every other person you know walking around with open wounds on their palms and a brand new set of lats, you know there has been a steep increase in the popularity of indoor rock climbing.

“Back in Seattle, I tend to keep my student life separate from my climbing life,” climber and third-year student Serenity Lee said. “I think keeping them separate will make it easier for me to adapt to post-college life.”

Sports are one of the most obvious ways to socialize and keep you moving, but activities like climbing, spin, adult dance classes, or pilates can provide the same benefits of organized sports, like socializing and moving your body, without the more rigid structure of something like an adult league. Though these options do come at a price, activities like running clubs, hiking, and pick-up sports groups can provide the same benefits for free.

With nearly all aspects of life being upended during graduation, the silver lining may lie in the relief from coursework and an alarming amount of free time to fill. Now is the time to interrogate your own interests and see what brings you joy, stress relief, and connection outside of an academic environment. Resist the urge to become consumed in your employment status and explore the negative space of your new life.

Reach Assistant Special Sections Editor Caroline Carr at specials@dailyuw.com.

